President Joe Biden visited Michigan this week, but Michigan didn’t seem to be all too happy to have him there.

Biden was in the city of Howell stumping for his hotly contested infrastructure bill currently being negotiated by Congress back in Washington, D.C., and footage of the vehement protesters who lined up to greet him upon his arrival with “f*** Joe Biden” signs have been spreading around the internet like wildfire.

However, according to one viral clip, it appears that he got the same message before he even stepped onto Michigan soil.

One Twitter user shared a clip of a massive sign that someone had made and displayed on their lawn which read in huge white letters, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and seems to have been placed right in plain view as Marine One flew overhead.

WARNING: The following images and videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

The most popular President when flying over Michigan yesterday got a warm Let’s go Brandon welcome. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/mtUiXTkBwt — Charlie7 (@AlexandriaJ007) October 6, 2021

The man topped his message off by flipping the bird at the presidential helicopter overhead.

“The most popular President when flying over Michigan yesterday got a warm Let’s go Brandon welcome,” the Twitter user who shared the clip wrote with several laughing emojis.

Do you sympathize with the angry Michiganders? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (189 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

“F*** Joe Biden” chants have become almost commonplace at sporting events as of late, and when a reporter at a NASCAR event mistook the crowd to be innocently chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” after driver Brandon Brown had a successful race, an instant euphemism for the explicative trend was born.

It was certainly nice for conservative Christians who dislike our president to have a euphemism for “f*** Joe Biden,” I have to say, because while I don’t condone the vulgarity, I certainly understand the sentiment of the chant, and this massive Biden “welcome” sign all the same.

Here was a bit of a taste of what else Biden had in store for him on the ground in Howell:

.@POTUS has made his way through the protest in Howell pic.twitter.com/vaNfvt3F2Z — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) October 5, 2021

Driving into Howell Michigan in motorcade today, POTUS was greeted by at least a dozen signs that read “F#%# Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/dwU8hbOCVF — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 5, 2021

Joe Biden’s motorcade greeted by hundreds of Brandon supporters in Howell, Michigan pic.twitter.com/C8kUGxOvx5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

A little mobile crowd shot here: pic.twitter.com/0B04gUX6vi — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) October 5, 2021

Now, if you are a former President Donald Trump supporter, as relatable as it is to hear the, ahem, “Let’s Go Brandon” chants and see the enthusiastic anti-Biden protesters line the streets of Howell, it’s important to bear in mind that being hated doesn’t necessarily make a president a bad president, and four years of Trump most certainly proved that to be true.

We can even generously pretend for a moment that the pro-Trump Michiganders who lined the streets ahead of the president’s visit to their community are doing the exact same thing as the balaclava-sporting, black-clad anarchists who enjoy terrorizing random members of the public to express their distaste for current leaders (which is really, really generous).

Here’s the thing: the fact that “f*** Joe Biden” chants have become routine at sporting events and that vitriol against him is getting just this pronounced completely destroys whatever semblance was left of the vision Biden has portrayed of himself as a “unifying” president.

Trump was many things, but a man who promised to bring an end to the fierce cultural division, he simply was not. He was divisive, and he kind of owned that. Biden, on the other hand, was touted as the guy to end the raging culture wars.

For years, we were told that sure, Trump is great for the economy, he’s standing up to our enemies, and he’s, well, making America great again, but he’s just so divisive!

The ideological terrorists who opposed his presidency managed to traumatize a lot of voters into believing that, with Trump out of office, we could at the very least, end a period of history in which it seemed like everyone was at one another’s throats, and he was always the perceived catalyst.

Clearly, this has simply not been the case — far from it. Say whatever you will about Trump. Biden is hated.

Passionately.

And, unlike Trump, he’s simply not hated by the people who would burn the entire system down if they had a chance.

He’s hated by regular, everyday Americans who watched our disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan in disgust; who are feeling the pain as they watch their grocery bills and the number at the gas pump climb every month; who are being told they’re domestic terrorists for not wanting pornographic material in their kids’ health class; and who are facing ostracization from society and even unemployment for deciding to stand up for their freedom and bodily autonomy.

Trump was hated by the radicals who hate our country; Biden is hated by the normies who simply want their country back. So yeah, there’s a pretty big difference.

For all the starry-eyed, rose-colored spin that his supporters desperately try to put on the Biden presidency, you simply can’t deny the prevalence of his vehement opponents.

Biden is, undeniably, incredibly divisive, and the nation that is being torn apart by his policies is most certainly not going to heal with him in the White House.

So yeah. This is why they’re chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.