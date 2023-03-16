Parler Share
Commentary

Video: Lori Lightfoot Ripped Apart by Citizen as He Tells Her to 'Get the Hell Out of My City'

 By Bryan Chai  March 16, 2023 at 2:32pm
Parler Share

Few American cities have seen a greater fall from grace than Chicago.

Indeed, the Second City has long been a gleaming beacon of American exceptionalism since being rebuilt after the great fire of 1871 — but you wouldn’t be able to tell based on the way the city has looked in recent years.

Chicago has become characterized more like an Afghan war zone than an American city in those recent years.

“Zip codes with the most violence in Chicago and Philadelphia had a notably higher risk of firearm-related death than US military personnel who served during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq,” a December 2022 study found.

Now, such a harrowing statement may seem like an indictment on the city of Chicago itself — and it is — but really, Chicago’s dilapidated state is an indictment on its leadership.

Trending:
After Trump Arrest Story Hits, McCarthy Issues Immediate Orders to Help Ex-POTUS

Lori Lightfoot, the outgoing mayor of Chicago, was the nadir of that leadership, and paid the price for her lack of leadership via a stunning loss in a February election that saw the incumbent Chicago mayor fail to secure re-election. Instead, Paul Vallas, a former schools CEO, and Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, will advance to a special April 4 runoff since neither candidate was able to secure over 50 percent of the vote.

Lightfoot, meanwhile, garnered a meager 16.8 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times.

Vallas secured 32.9 percent of the votes, nearly doubling Lightfoot’s total, and Johnson got 21.6 percent of the votes.

Do you think Lori Lightfoot is the worst mayor in America?

Given those vote totals, and the significant fact that Johnson is a virtual unknown in Illinois politics, a clearer message could not have been sent by the voters of Chicago to Lightfoot.

Well. Actually, scratch that.

Apparently, a much clearer message was sent at a Wednesday city council meeting.



“On a weekly basis, I was going viral asking you obvious questions,” reporter William Kelly said at the meeting. “And instead of answering them, you told me that crime was down.”

To be clear, crime is not down in Chicago, by virtually any metric.

Related:
Hospital Officials Sound 'Hate Crime' Alarm Over 'Noose,' But Surveillance Footage Tells a Different Story

Kelly, who ran for mayor against Lightfoot in 2018, then claimed that Lightfoot felt that his viral content was hurting her re-election campaign, so she revoked his media credentials.

“That should never happen in a free country.”

And yet, Kelly’s biggest pain point was not about his own revoked credentials. No, Kelly’s biggest pain point was the irreparable damage that the hypocritical Lightfoot has inflicted on Chicago.

“The people of Chicago elected you,” Kelly began. “You shut down our schools. You shut down the churches. You shut down the businesses.”

Kelly did offer the most backhanded of compliments to Lightfoot.

“You did the one thing I thought could never happen,” Kelly said. “As somebody who was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, I never thought in my life that I would ever see the city of Chicago brought down so low, as you have managed to bring it down. Shame on you.”

But Kelly saved his most searing indictment for last.

“I hope that you realize what damage you have done to the city,” Kelly said in his closing remarks. “I hope, that after today’s city council meeting, you will pack your suitcase and get the hell out of my city.”

Ouch. “Get the hell out of my city”? Hard to think of seven more damning words to hurl at an elected official.

And yet, it’s the kind of verbal fury that Lightfoot has unequivocally earned with the way that she has run Chicago into the ground.

Regardless of whether Vallas or Johnson ultimately supplants her, the mayor of Chicago will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Mountain Dew, Skittles, Nesquik, Hostess Donuts and Other Foods Could Be Banned After Bill Passes
25-Year-Old NFL Player Announces Sudden Retirement from Football - 'My Health Is Above Anything'
Parental Advisory: If You See One of These Cute and Furry Creatures, Keep Your Child Away
As Your March Madness Bracket Went Up in Smoke, You Missed One of the Biggest Upsets in NCAA History
Christian Girl Gives Adult Film Stars a Painful Reality Check About What Their Future Holds
See more...

Conversation