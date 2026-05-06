VIDEO - Lowest IQ in Congress? Pramila Jayapal's X Post Backfires Spectacularly After She Accidentally Sends the Wrong Message on TPS

Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal just put the rest of her party on notice — if you think you’re the dumbest member of Congress, you’re going to need to compete with her.

As Democrats continue their quest to support anyone and everyone who wasn’t born in the United States, practically rolling out the red carpet for them, Jayapal posted a video of a young man from Venezuela to her X account on Tuesday making a plea for keeping his Temporary Protected Status.

The problem, as Jayapal hilariously points out, is that he’s been here 13 years.

“Enrique is a TPS holder who has been legally living and working in the United States for over 13 years,” she said.

“If his TPS is terminated, he could be deported to unsafe conditions immediately — a limbo that millions are living with under Trump.”

Enrique is a TPS holder who has been legally living and working in the United States for over 13 years. If his TPS is terminated, he could be deported to unsafe conditions immediately — a limbo that millions are living with under Trump. pic.twitter.com/4r1xOa8v1F — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 5, 2026

Well, it’s called Temporary Protected Status for a reason. It’s supposed to be temporary.

The young man, identified as Enrique, speaks in the video about his work experience and the changes that Florida — the state he currently resides in — has made in dealing with immigrants.

There isn’t some incredibly complex argument to make here. Enrique has a temporary status. That’s not meant to be long-term.

The American Immigration Council says that TPS is granted in 6, 12, or 18-month increments, not for years at a time.

“At least 60 days prior to the expiration of TPS, the Secretary must decide whether to extend or terminate a designation based on an assessment of whether the conditions in the foreign country have materially improved such that the reason for the initial grant of TPS no longer applies,” the organization describes.

Enrique’s home country of Venezuela had its TPS status terminated in November 2025 for its 2021 designation, and had its 2023 designation terminated in April 2025.

Regardless of when Enrique acquired this status, it’s been long enough. He could not have acquired his TPS status 13 years ago in 2013, as Venezuela did not have it. However, being in the United States for over a decade on a temporary basis is ridiculous.

In recent memory, this is one of the most spectacularly dumb pleas by a Democrat in Congress.

Other X users were quick to note the problem.

“13 years doesn’t sound very temporary,” one wrote.

13 years doesn’t sound very temporary — The Mel K Show (@MelKShow) May 5, 2026

Another said, “Seems to me that his decision to not take any steps towards permanent status was a clear indicator he didn’t plan to stay. If he did plan to stay, he didn’t understand the nature of the word, ‘temporary’ in TPS! What exactly is unclear?”

Seems to me that his decision to not take any steps towards permanent status was a clear indicator he didn’t plan to stay. If he did plan to stay, he didn’t understand the nature of the word, “temporary” in TPS! What exactly is unclear? — Jeremy Stump (@jpstump) May 5, 2026

We know what this is really about — the Democratic voter base.

They fight hard for these people, but not out of humility or kindness. They understand keeping a massive immigrant population is their best chance of being reelected and securing power in the long-term.

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