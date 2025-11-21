Video: Mamdani Has Become a Shadow of His Former Self Now That He Knows He Has to See Trump Face to Face - Look at the Striking Difference

Incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appears to be shaking in his socialist boots ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump, as evidenced by the meek tone he adopted the day before the gathering.

The left-wing Muslim is set to meet Trump on Friday in the Oval Office, after months of trashing the two-time president.

In August, Mamdani bragged that his administration “would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.”

However, on Thursday, the Democratic socialist toned down his false bravado, pledging to cooperate with the president “on any agenda” that helps New York.

This is a dramatic de-escalation from Mamdani‘s previously haughty tone.

Zohran Mamdani does a complete 180° just a day before meeting with Trump. August 2025: “My administration would be Donald Trump’s worst nightmare.” November 20, 2025: “I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda.” pic.twitter.com/vOq6pcOC3B — Media Lies (@MediasLies) November 20, 2025

Mamdani’s wimpy backpedaling isn’t surprising, given his farcical lack of qualifications to run a Halal food truck — let alone manage America’s richest city.

Meanwhile, Trump previewed the epic smackdowns he has in store for Mamdani when the two finally meet.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

“We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st.”

There’s no doubt that Trump will put Mamdani — and his pompous posturing — in his place when they meet.

Mamdani, 34, is a failed rapper who had hardly any work experience before entering politics.

Zohran Mamdani has barely ever had a job, with just 3 years in the workforce — including his ‘rap career’ and a gig for his mom https://t.co/cyOqd4r3t6 pic.twitter.com/cUobxF1zSp — New York Post (@nypost) June 17, 2025

Mamdani’s questionable background also disqualifies him from running America’s largest city.

Born in Uganda and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2018, Mamdani’s anti-American, anti-police agenda includes transforming New York into “the strongest sanctuary city in the country.”

The socialist has vowed to kick ICE out of the city, build scores of low-income housing projects, and expand “transgender” healthcare services.

Do you think Mamdani will try to get uppity with Trump or will he watch his mouth and play it safe? Mamdani will smart off Mamdani will be on his best behavior

Do you think Mamdani will try to get uppity with Trump or will he watch his mouth and play it safe? Mamdani will smart off Mamdani will be on his best behavior

Mamdani will smart off: 20% (20 Votes) Mamdani will be on his best behavior: 80% (82 Votes)

In short, Zohran Mamdani wants to turn New York into a crime-infested, socialist dumping ground for illegal aliens, welfare parasites, and transgender wannabes.

New York — which thrived under former Republican Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg — has devolved into a gutter, thanks to the soft-on-crime policies of its Democratic leaders.

That said, it’s unlikely Mamdani will succeed in his warped crusade to turn NYC into a socialist cesspool.

For one thing, many Democrats do not support the radical Muslim’s extreme, far-left agenda.

In addition, the socialist clown is so laughably inexperienced and clueless that it should be easy to distract, discourage, and derail him.

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s meeting with Trump will undoubtedly provide some much-needed comic relief that will expose him for the spineless fraud he really is.

