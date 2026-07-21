Video: Man Slaps Young MLB Fan for Refusing to Stand for National Anthem at Cubs Game

A crotchety older man ignited volcanic backlash on social media for slapping a young man in the head for refusing to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a baseball game in Chicago.

The bizarre incident unfolded Sunday at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins.

In the viral video, an older man got upset when a younger fan remained seated during a pre-game performance of the national anthem.

The confrontation escalated when the senior citizen leaned down and threatened the young fan, saying, “Stand up or get smacked!”

Moments later, the older man angrily hit the younger man in the back of head.

The young man then stood up, as curious onlookers turned around to see what the ruckus was about.

The older man eventually said, “Thank you. Thank you so much, young man” after the victim caved to his demand (possibly with the prospect of sitting through nine innings of baseball with a fuming senior citizen behind him).

Guy at a Chicago Cubs game refuses to stand during the National Anthem! The guy behind him gets pissed and does this…. pic.twitter.com/C4iKqPX7Co — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) July 20, 2026

Moments later, one of the fans who was seated in front of the young fan turned around and shook his hand, as if to express sympathy for the ugly incident.

The video — which has been viewed more than 8.4 million times on the social media platform X — ignited furious debate.

Some defended the assault, saying the old man was a “patriot” who did the right thing.

This is the kind of tough love that keeps civilizations intact, and we need more of it. Shame is the only thing that keeps a society glued together. The America-hating Leftists need to be shamed frequently, and loudly. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 20, 2026

However, others said the old man behaved the same way thuggish leftists act: by bullying people and resorting to violence when they don’t immediately get what they want.

“If you justify assaulting random people in a stadium, you’re no better than far leftists assaulting people they disagree with,” one X commenter wrote.

If you justify assaulting random people in a stadium you’re no better than far leftists assaulting people they disagree with. https://t.co/UpZX49ZYuG — Al (@realAlbertMend) July 20, 2026

Others praised the young guy for not slugging the old man in response to the slap.

Let’s be honest: If the Boomer had pulled this stunt on a Chicago street thug, he’d probably be in the hospital right now.

That young guy showed more American patriotism buy not beating the old guy to a pulp during the National Anthem. The old guy is a wannabe TYRANT, who has no idea what the word Freedom means. — FatherTimeLine (@Father_TimeLine) July 21, 2026

Two things can be right at the same time: The young spectator should’ve stood for the national anthem. People should not disrespect the American flag or “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

If you hate the United States, you can leave.

That said, the old man should not have hit the younger fan. That’s assault and battery. Would you tolerate a stranger smacking your son or grandson like that?

Do you think slapping this young man for not standing was an overreaction? Yes No

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By now, we’re all exhausted and disgusted by the left’s emotional incontinence and constant violence.

For years now, leftist thugs have attacked ICE agents and the police. They’ve also burned American flags, set fire to ICE detention centers, and torn down statues of Christopher Columbus and even Abraham Lincoln. None of this is acceptable.

And let’s not forget the terrifying Black Lives Matter riots and related horrific acts of violence and vandalism.

In this instance, it would’ve been enough for the old man to scold the young fan and leave it at that.

Interestingly, the young man still has not filed charges against his attacker.

On Monday, the Chicago police told TMZ the department is “aware of the viral video showing an older Cubs fan slapping a younger spectator on the back of the head during the national anthem at Wrigley Field … but so far, no police report has been filed.”

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