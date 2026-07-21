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The exterior of Chicago's storied Wrigley Field is pictured in a March file photo before the Opening Day game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals.
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Chicago's storied Wrigley Field is pictured in a March file photo before the Opening Day game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals. A national anthem dispute between on Sunday added one more story to the stadium's lore. (Griffin Quinn / Getty Images)

Video: Man Slaps Young MLB Fan for Refusing to Stand for National Anthem at Cubs Game

 By Samantha Chang  July 21, 2026 at 6:01am
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A crotchety older man ignited volcanic backlash on social media for slapping a young man in the head for refusing to stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a baseball game in Chicago.

The bizarre incident unfolded Sunday at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs game against the Minnesota Twins.

In the viral video, an older man got upset when a younger fan remained seated during a pre-game performance of the national anthem.

The confrontation escalated when the senior citizen leaned down and threatened the young fan, saying, “Stand up or get smacked!”

Moments later, the older man angrily hit the younger man in the back of head.

The young man then stood up, as curious onlookers turned around to see what the ruckus was about.

The older man eventually said, “Thank you. Thank you so much, young man” after the victim caved to his demand (possibly with the prospect of sitting through nine innings of baseball with a fuming senior citizen behind him).

Moments later, one of the fans who was seated in front of the young fan turned around and shook his hand, as if to express sympathy for the ugly incident.

The video — which has been viewed more than 8.4 million times on the social media platform X — ignited furious debate.

Some defended the assault, saying the old man was a “patriot” who did the right thing.

Related:
Watch: World Cup Fans Furious as US Kicked off Final Match the Most American Way Possible - a Gorgeous Rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner'

However, others said the old man behaved the same way thuggish leftists act: by bullying people and resorting to violence when they don’t immediately get what they want.

“If you justify assaulting random people in a stadium, you’re no better than far leftists assaulting people they disagree with,” one X commenter wrote.

Others praised the young guy for not slugging the old man in response to the slap.

Let’s be honest: If the Boomer had pulled this stunt on a Chicago street thug, he’d probably be in the hospital right now.

Two things can be right at the same time: The young spectator should’ve stood for the national anthem. People should not disrespect the American flag or “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

If you hate the United States, you can leave.

That said, the old man should not have hit the younger fan. That’s assault and battery. Would you tolerate a stranger smacking your son or grandson like that?

Do you think slapping this young man for not standing was an overreaction?

By now, we’re all exhausted and disgusted by the left’s emotional incontinence and constant violence.

For years now, leftist thugs have attacked ICE agents and the police. They’ve also burned American flags, set fire to ICE detention centers, and torn down statues of Christopher Columbus and even Abraham Lincoln. None of this is acceptable.

And let’s not forget the terrifying Black Lives Matter riots and related horrific acts of violence and vandalism.

In this instance, it would’ve been enough for the old man to scold the young fan and leave it at that.

Interestingly, the young man still has not filed charges against his attacker.

On Monday, the Chicago police told TMZ the department is “aware of the viral video showing an older Cubs fan slapping a younger spectator on the back of the head during the national anthem at Wrigley Field … but so far, no police report has been filed.”

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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