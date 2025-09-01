Video: Man Snatches Hat from Boy Moments After Star Athlete Gave It to Him - Then Justice Is Served

A man faced the internet’s wrath after snatching a hat, which tennis star Kamil Majchrzak had attempted to give a young fan.

The incident occurred Thursday at the U.S. Open in New York, when Majchrzak was signing courtside autographs, according to the New York Post.

Video showed the Polish tennis pro giving the hat off his head to an awestruck boy in the stands.

Nothing is more disgusting than a child bully.

He is Piotr Szczerek, the owner of the Polish Drogbruk company, stealing the cap of Kamil Majchrzak during the US open.

But before he could grab it, a nearby man snatched it from Majchrzak's hand.

But before he could grab it, a nearby man snatched it from Majchrzak’s hand.

Majchrzak moved along while the heartbroken boy pleaded to the man, who ignored him.

The callous bully turned away, shoving the hat into the handbag of his female companion, who smiled as she recorded the incident on her cell phone.

But the story had a happy ending after all.

Majchrzak hadn’t taken note of the incident until the next day, when he saw the footage.

“After the match I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy,” Majchrzak wrote on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

Majchrzak asked the internet for help finding the boy.

“Hey Guys, could you help me find the Kid from my match. If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM,” he wrote.

An hour later, Majchrzak reported he had reunited with the boy and was “impressed by the power of the internet.”

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open. A happy ending… this is what it's all about. Protect this man at all costs.

It didn’t end there.

Internet sleuths also claim to have identified the hat thief.

As HORRIBLE as this is, there is an update: * The tennis player, Kamil Majchrzak, saw this video and did search for and locate the boy and gave him a hat! "All good now!" * The man in the video identified as Piotr Szczerek from Poland, owner of paving company DrogBruk.

The man is reportedly Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Drogbruk, a Polish paving company, according to Financial Express.

Following the incident, Szczerek reportedly disabled the comments on his Facebook profile.

