Video: Man Snatches Hat from Boy Moments After Star Athlete Gave It to Him - Then Justice Is Served

 By Ole Braatelien  September 1, 2025 at 4:53am
A man faced the internet’s wrath after snatching a hat, which tennis star Kamil Majchrzak had attempted to give a young fan.

The incident occurred Thursday at the U.S. Open in New York, when Majchrzak was signing courtside autographs, according to the New York Post.

Video showed the Polish tennis pro giving the hat off his head to an awestruck boy in the stands.

But before he could grab it, a nearby man snatched it from Majchrzak’s hand.

Majchrzak moved along while the heartbroken boy pleaded to the man, who ignored him.

The callous bully turned away, shoving the hat into the handbag of his female companion, who smiled as she recorded the incident on her cell phone.

But the story had a happy ending after all.

Majchrzak hadn’t taken note of the incident until the next day, when he saw the footage.

“After the match I didn’t record that my cap didn’t get to the boy,” Majchrzak wrote on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

Majchrzak asked the internet for help finding the boy.

“Hey Guys, could you help me find the Kid from my match. If it’s you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM,” he wrote.

An hour later, Majchrzak reported he had reunited with the boy and was “impressed by the power of the internet.”

It didn’t end there.

Internet sleuths also claim to have identified the hat thief.

The man is reportedly Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Drogbruk, a Polish paving company, according to Financial Express.

Following the incident, Szczerek reportedly disabled the comments on his Facebook profile.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




