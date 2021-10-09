Share
Commentary

Video: Manchin Goes Viral for His Brutal Reaction to Schumer's Decision to Attack GOP on Senate Floor

 By Kipp Jones  October 9, 2021 at 8:46am
Democrats sure don’t look very unified.

The internal division is apparently so strong that even Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia had enough of his party’s left wing on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer launched into an anti-Republican Party tirade on the Senate floor.

Manchin, after roughly two minutes of it, decided he’d heard enough and left.

After Republicans helped Democrats temporarily increase the debt ceiling to avoid a calamity, Schumer attacked them.

“Senate Republicans finally recognized that their obstruction was not going to work,” Schumer said. “I thank, very much thank, my Democratic colleagues for showing our unity in solving this Republican-manufactured crisis.”

“Despite immense opposition from [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] and members of his conference, our caucus held together, and we have pulled our country back from the cliff’s edge that Republicans tried to push us over,” the New York Democrat declared.



The comment was made a day after McConnell caved and offered Schumer and Democrats a lifeline on increasing the debt limit temporarily until December. Schumer rewarded him by attacking the entire Republican Party.

But Schumer’s dramatic performance pushed one of his Democratic colleagues to his limit. Manchin was seen seated behind Schumer, burying his head in his hands as Schumer rambled on like a madman.

Manchin at one point stood and shook his head. After just a couple of minutes listening to Schumer’s pontificating, Manchin finally walked off the floor. He muttered something at someone just before the exit.

Images of the senator running out of patience with the leader of his caucus went viral online:

The New York Post reported Manchin spoke about the moment later in a brief conversation with reporters.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time,” Manchin said. “We have to de-weaponize. You can’t be playing politics. None of us can — on both sides.”

“Civility is gone,” the senator concluded.

Manchin and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema right now stand as the only obstacles to the Democratic Party’s broader agenda.

Manchin, a red-state Democrat who is up for re-election in 2024, is no doubt thinking ahead.

Despite his comments about “both sides” needing to cool down, he appeared awfully peeved with his party Thursday.

If Manchin can’t handle one of the people currently running the country from his side of the aisle, then how are the rest of us supposed to tolerate him?

Conversation