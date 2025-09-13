Share
Protesters wave Union Jack and St. George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament on Sept. 13, 2025, in London, England.
Protesters wave Union Jack and St. George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament on Sept. 13, 2025, in London, England. (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Video: Massive Crowds Turn Out for London Rally Following Death of Charlie Kirk With Some Estimates Hitting 1 Million

 By Nick Givas  September 13, 2025 at 1:55pm
A London rally originally organized to focus on immigration and free speech rights in the United Kingdom has reportedly drawn massive crowds, with many honoring Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination this week.

The Saturday gathering was organized by conservative activist Tommy Robinson and was initially billed as a “Unite the Kingdom” rally, according to Reuters.

Yet after the assassination of Turning Point USA’s co-founder on Wednesday, the numbers have swelled, while the focus has expanded to include the issue of political violence.

Reuters claimed over 100,000 people have already shown up. Several posts on the social media platform X, however, include photos that suggest the number is closer to one million.

“BREAKING: Over a million British patriots are gathering in London to mourn Charlie Kirk, in favor of British nationalism and against mass third world migration,” journalist Eric Daugherty wrote on X. “Absolutely stunning. The movement is alive and well. History is being made.”

One user posted that politicians around the world and “free speech champions will join the rally.”

Will Charlie Kirk’s assassination launch a worldwide movement for liberty?

Another account posted a video of supporters waving British flags and holding up a photo of Kirk while chanting his name.

“JUST NOW: A historical ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally is taking place in London,” it read. “Protesters were seen chanting ‘CHARLIE! CHARLIE! CHARLIE!’ in honor of Charlie Kirk.”

The Guardian reported that Steve Bannon — former adviser to President Donald Trump — was among those slated to speak. Psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson was also slated to appear.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Wednesday during a Turning Point event in Orem, Utah.

Authorities later identified the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is a Utah resident. He is currently in custody.

Trump said Thursday that Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but the details of a ceremony have yet to be announced.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




