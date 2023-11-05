VIDEO: Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Co-Stars Spotted at Actor's Funeral

Castmates of the wildly popular sitcom “Friends” were spotted attending the Friday funeral of the late actor Matthew Perry.

People magazine reported that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were in attendance at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park service held in Los Angeles.

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

The castmates previously released a joint statement on the death of the actor.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” it began.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry died on Oct. 28 in an apparent hot-tub drowning, according to TMZ.

The outlet added that no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has stated an autopsy was completed and the toxicology report is pending.

After Perry’s death, his family also released a statement to People.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family stated.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Perry portrayed the popular character of Chandler Bing in “Friends.”

Start your Friday off by watching the Pivot scene blooper pic.twitter.com/lQDbWBlt4R — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) November 3, 2023

Since Perry’s death, The Matthew Perry Foundation has been established to help those who struggle with addiction, as the actor had.

“The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” the foundation declares in its mission statement.

“It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

