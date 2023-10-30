Some called it a “freak accident.” Others described it as “manslaughter” or worse. Either way, a former NHL hockey player, recently engaged to his girlfriend, did not survive an on-ice collision.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Adam Johnson of the England Elite Ice Hockey League’s Nottingham Panthers lost his life following an on-ice incident in which an opponent’s skate blade caused a fatal neck injury.

Meanwhile, a viral video of the horrific tragedy involving Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers had some people on social media questioning Petgrave’s intent.

With 6:15 remaining in the second period, Johnson carried the puck into the Sheffield zone. As he crossed the blue line, he began veering toward the center of the ice.

At that moment, Johnson collided with an onrushing Petgrave, whose left skate blade caused the fatal injury.

Bleeding from the neck, Johnson got up and attempted to skate to the bench before collapsing.

In the video, a woman — reportedly Johnson’s girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe — can be seen running onto the ice only seconds after the collision.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Wolfe paid tribute to Johnson on Instagram. “My sweet, sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always,” she wrote.

Johnson scored his first and only NHL goal during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On social media, the viral video caused a firestorm of controversy. Some thought Petgrave raised his skate either recklessly or even perhaps with intent to harm while others deemed the collision a clean play.

Monday on X, formerly Twitter, Elijah Schaffer of The Gateway Pundit declared that authorities should arrest Petgrave.

“Matt Petgrave needs to be charged with manslaughter,” Schaffer tweeted.

Matt Petgrave needs to be charged with manslaughter https://t.co/xh7jBPZ8Gc — E (@ElijahSchaffer) October 30, 2023

In the comments section, most people agreed.

” I believer he was intentionally trying to hurt and/or take out an oppostion player. Trying to intentionally murder the opposition player is extremely unlikely. It appears to be a manslaughter case,” one user wrote.

I believe he was intentionally trying to hurt and/or take out an opposition player.

Trying to intentionally murder the opposition player is extremely unlikely.

It appears to be a manslaughter case 💯 — The Outsider (@RickHol7) October 30, 2023

“That’s the most deliberate high kick ive ever seen in hockey. Not an accident,” one user posted.

That’s the most deliberate high kick ive ever seen in hockey. Not an accident. — BTowne (@blaino70) October 30, 2023

In fact, many went beyond suggesting manslaughter. Tim Pool of the “Timcast” podcast responded: “murder.”

murder — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, some X users leapt to Petgrave’s defense and even suggested that he deserves empathy.

“Spare a thought for Matt Petgrave as well today guys. He must be feeling absolutely terrible. Complete and utter accident but he will need support through this more than most,” one user wrote.

Spare a thought for Matt Petgrave as well today guys. He must be feeling absolutely terrible. Complete and utter accident but he will need support through this more than most. — Gavin Evans. (@Gavevans88) October 29, 2023

Apparently, however, some regarded the incident as consistent with Petgrave’s reputation and style of play.

“That was a dirty play by a dirty player. Penalty leader, repeated multi game suspension recipient. He intended to lift his leg and interfere with Adam’s forward progress. Tragic outcome, the result of a reckless and careless play,” one user posted.

That was a dirty play by a dirty player. Penalty leader, repeated multi game suspension recipient. He intended to lift his leg and interfere with Adam’s forward progress. Tragic outcome, the result of a reckless and careless play. — Cheddarbob (@Cheddar59755135) October 30, 2023

The viral video has caused many on social media to doubt early reports of a “freak accident.”

Saturday on X, in fact, the Nottingham Panthers used that exact phrase when reporting Johnson’s passing.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the club wrote on its social media account, according to the Daily Mail.

Either way, the gruesome collision, once seen on video, cannot be unseen.

With this in mind, readers who wish to view the play and Petgrave’s alleged “kung-fu kick” for themselves may do so below.

WARNING: The following video contains extreme graphic violence that come readers may find disturbing.

Adam Johnson Ice hockey Injury. This was kung-fu kick by the guy in red. RIP pic.twitter.com/CzF8XDG53T — Jimi (@Jamesmk2010) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, according to the U.K.’s Independent, police continue to investigate.

“We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries,” a South Yorkshire police representative said.

The public, needless to say, has not avoided speculation.

That police advice, however, should strike us as sound.

On one hand, based on the video, those who believe they saw Petgrave use a kicking motion have not imagined things. Indeed, the fatal violence of the play demands an explanation beyond “freak accident.”

On the other hand, we cannot judge intent. And if it does turn out to have been a “freak accident,” then those who called for empathy for Petgrave will also have had good reason.

