Did you know that now-former President Joe Biden had an app through which foreigners could apply for asylum appointments in the United States?

Those who wished to enter the United States through an official port of entry, rather than crossing illegally over the southern border, could simply download an app called CBP One and schedule a meeting where they could claim that they were seeking asylum.

Hundreds of thousands of people were let into the country with CBP One. Vice President J.D. Vance rightly labeled that prorgam “the most underreported scandal” of the Biden administration.

But the scandal may have finally come to an end.

Less than an hour after President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, the newly managed U.S. Customs and Border Protection shut down the app, even for people who had appointments scheduled in the near future.

Arelis Hernandez, a reporter for The Washington Post, shared footage of that moment on social media.

One would-be asylum seeker was filmed weeping in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after the group learned that “the app [had] shut down” and “those appointments [were] no longer valid.”

Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid. pic.twitter.com/F3pNrZyEBR — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 20, 2025

That same day, Border Patrol agents said in comments to the New York Post that illegal immigrants are “still coming in” and that cartels are “still smuggling them across the border.”

The outlet witnessed gaps large enough in the border wall to allow people to walk straight into the country.

In other words, even as the end of the CBP One app is welcome news, the border crisis is far from over.

Trump signaled in no uncertain terms, both during his inaugural address and through a flurry of executive orders, that he will strive to close the border.

Yet the crisis is so severe that the federal government will have to deploy every available resource to stop the torrent of illegals.

Even if the border is closed, we will still have millions, and possibly tens of millions, of foreigners who either crossed the border illegally or who were welcomed directly into the country by Biden through dubious asylum claims.

Handling this crisis will take unprecedented resolve.

No one will try to undermine that resolve more than the American legacy media and institutional elites, who will shove videos of crying would-be migrants into our faces and try to inflict a sense of moral guilt into everyday citizens who simply want a safe and prosperous nation.

But if our nation is to survive, we have no other choice than to protect our homeland from enemies, both foreign and domestic.

