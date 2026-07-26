Video: Missouri High-Speed Chase Suspect Survives After Stopping Car, Swan Diving Off Bridge to Escape Cops

A Missouri man is in police custody after leading officers on a high speed chase and then ditching his vehicle to swan-dive off of a bridge.

According to KYTV in Springfield, Missouri, 26-year-old Gavin Thor Lundgren is facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing a stop after an incident on July 18.

The man’s arrest is now going viral as he survived a dangerous jump from the Kimberling City Bridge.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said that deputies attempted to stop the suspect just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to NBC News.

Deputies alleged that the suspect was going 75 miles per hour, while the speed limit was 45.

According to the New York Post, when deputies turned on their lights and attempted to pull him over, “Lundgren then drove into a parking lot and looped around a building before getting back onto the road and speeding away from officers.”

Dashcam shows crazed motorist ditch car, dive headfirst off bridge during police chase https://t.co/Lr0wTs4UhA pic.twitter.com/yyucQUngeM — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2026

After leading deputies on a chase, it ended at the bridge, where he got out of the driver’s side and proceeded to cross the road and leap off the bridge.

Dash cam video from the deputies chasing him captured what happened next.

“Contact water patrol, he just jumped over the bridge,” one deputy can be heard saying over the radio.

“He jumped!” another can be heard saying as he ran in front of the police vehicle.

“He just jumped over the bridge,” another can be heard saying over the radio.

Missouri Suspect Dives Headfirst Off Bridge To Escape Deputies Newly released dashcam video shows a Missouri man abandoning his moving car on a bridge and diving headfirst into Table Rock Lake. Gavin Thor Lundgren, 26, was allegedly driving 75 in a 45 zone when Stone County… pic.twitter.com/8ePXu108kn — TWT UNLEASHED (@TWT_UNLEASHED) July 23, 2026

The car, which was still in drive, continued to move forward; deputies stopped it before it could cause any damage.

Reports said that firefighters ended up finding Lundgren and getting him to shore.

However, he allegedly injured three deputies by attacking them as he was taken into custody.

“This was definitely a first and luckily he survived the fall,” Sheriff Rader said on Monday.

“He resisted arrest and deputies suffered minor injuries taking him into custody.”

NBC’s Wednesday report indicated he was booked on charges of “resisting arrest by fleeing, careless driving, third-degree assault and interfering with an arrest.”

He was being held without bond in the county lockup, with no lawyers listed in his inmate records.

It’s unclear what motive Lundgren had for fleeing, as no charges of impairment or existing warrants for his arrest were reported.

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