Video: Mitt Romney Finally Admits Where His Real Allegiance Has Been the Whole Time

Now that Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is not running for re-election, he doesn’t need to keep the mask on.

And now that it’s off, we can see whose side he has been on all along — his own.

In an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell on “Person To Person,” Romney showed his hand, revealing that it wasn’t just Donald Trump he was against.







When asked whom he supported in the 2024 primary race, the 2012 GOP candidate for president replied that he would back “any one of the Republicans” — unless the nominee is former President Donald Trump or businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The interview aired in October, but was revived on social media over the weekend, according to Newsweek.

“I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans — maybe not Vivek,” Romney admitted. “But, uh, but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them.”

Mitt Romney says he would “be happy to” vote for Democrats over Trump or Vivek pic.twitter.com/4CoWa6iRn2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 25, 2023



“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats, too,” Romney added. “I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.

Should the Republican Party denounce Mitt Romney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2181 Votes) No: 2% (39 Votes)

“Look, I like President Biden, you know. I find him a very charming, engaging person,” Romney said. “There’s some places I agree with him, but most places I disagree with him. I think he’s made all sorts of terrible mistakes but, uh, I would like to see someone else run.”

Romney went on to admit that he has been “chatting on the phone with President Biden,” defending attacks against Biden’s age, saying, “I’ve negotiated with President Biden on the infrastructure bill. We met at his office and talked at length on a whole series of issues … He’s mentally capable.”

He added, “I’m not afraid of people who are older being in positions of leadership… Heck, the president of my church is 99 years old and does a fine job leading our church, so I’m OK with that.”

If Romney’s problem with Trump was, as he put it earlier in the interview, “the dishonesties that have been spoken by Donald Trump,” then why is he against Ramaswamy? The only similarities Trump and Ramaswamy have is their strong “America first” stance and the fact that they are both political outsiders.

The fact that Romney even said he would vote for a Democrat — who would be the standard-bearer of a party that supports none of the values Romney claims — shows that to Romney, personal vindictiveness is a priority over what he claims are his principles.

His real allegiance, in other words, is to himself.

Romney admitted he enjoys conversations with President Biden, finding him “charming” despite some policy disagreements. Yet he rejects working with Trump or Ramaswamy.

This is just another glimpse into the “swamp” mentality of many of the politicans who are part of the D.C. political machine.

As one X user put it, “He’s filthy rich and a collapsed economy doesn’t affect him.”

He’s filthy rich and a collapsed economy doesn’t affect him. He hates the rest of us! Loser! — Vicki (@Vicki93599315) November 25, 2023

“Reminds me of that song by Cyndi Lauper – True Colors,” another post stated.

Reminds me of that song by Cyndi Lauper – True Colors. — Bryan New 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ne39108342) November 25, 2023



For some career politicians like Romney, it’s not about the party or the people they serve — or even the principles they publicly espouse. It’s about themselves and ensuring that their self-interest remains untouched.

Trump shone a light into the entrenched, interconnected interests driving Washington, but revealing the political machinery is only the first step toward reform.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.