VIDEO: MSNBC Tries Boneheaded Lie about JD Vance, Ends up Humiliated When VP Shows up With Just 1 Sentence

Lawrence O’Donnell, the host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” is a complete buffoon.

He attempted to label Vice President J.D. Vance as a silent bystander who should have spoken up about the president’s involvement with international child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein this week.

Vance, in humiliating fashion, reminded him there’s no shortage of words.

During a monologue on his show posted to X on Thursday, O’Donnell attempted to show his wit and historical knowledge by comparing J.D. Vance to former Vice President — and later President — Gerald Ford, who served under Richard Nixon.

O’Donnell made the comparison while discussing Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) being sworn in.

Her arrival gave the House its 218th vote for a discharge petition on a bill to release files related to Epstein.

#BREAKING: Lawrence: “JD Vance is doing exactly what Gerald Ford did while the Nixon presidency was sinking and Richard Nixon was under increasing pressure over several months that led to his resignation…When things were the darkest for President Richard Nixon, Vice President… pic.twitter.com/9bKJGmB9AG — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) November 13, 2025

“She provided the 218th signature for that discharge petition, which will come to a vote, possibly next week in the House of Representatives that would force the release of the Epstein files.”

O’Donnell then turned his attention towards Vance, tying this development to President Donald Trump.

“J.D. Vance is doing exactly what Gerald Ford did while the Nixon presidency was sinking and Richard Nixon was under increasing pressure over several months that led to his resignation,” he said.

The far-left host continued, “Gerald Ford said nothing. When things were the darkest for President Richard Nixon, Vice President Gerald Ford said nothing. And when Richard Nixon resigned the presidency, Vice President Ford said, ‘Our long national nightmare is over.'”

O’Donnell went on to say, “Tonight J.D. Vance is silent. Tonight, J.D. Vance is Gerald Ford,” O’Donnell tried to say. How do these vice presidents have anything in common? What exactly is O’Donnell going on about? O’Donnell believes Vance is quiet – he is not – about Trump being in the Epstein files. And so J.D. Vance is silent tonight. But what is J.D. Vance supposed to say tonight when he reads an email written by Jeffrey Epstein during the Trump presidency in 2019, six months before Jeffrey Epstein’s second arrest, saying, ‘of course he knew about the girls, meaning Donald Trump.'”

Vance replied to the video, “I did two media interviews literally today, one of which is airing in a few hours.”

I did two media interviews literally today, one of which is airing in a few hours. https://t.co/xsldmacKe4 — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 13, 2025

This is so embarrassing for MSNBC.

The video is even more unserious with Vance’s response hanging over it.

O’Donnell tried his best to be somber and credible, but his monologue came off more like a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Vance gave an interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity that day. The second interview is unclear, but the vice president is not someone who’s silently hiding from the media.

In fact, when he was called out by a dishonest cable host, he responded to him directly.

MSNBC’s protocol appears to be throwing things at the wall to see what sticks at this point.

