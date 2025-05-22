Share
Commentary
Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Commentary
Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Video of Musk Burning a Hole Through South African President with His Eyes Goes Viral - New Level of Elon Intensity

 By Samantha Chang  May 22, 2025 at 5:10am
Share

Billionaire Elon Musk stared down South African President Cyril Ramaphosa when President Donald Trump confronted him about the white genocide ravaging his crime-infested nation.

The stunning turn of events unfolded Wednesday during a media briefing in the Oval Office.

Ramaphosa denied there was a genocide targeting white farmers in South Africa, even after Trump showed him news coverage of whites murdered in his nation.

“We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries. We have news stories,” Trump told the South African leader.

In 2023, South African politician Julius Malema openly called for the murder of white Afrikaners and the confiscation of their land.

“Shoot to kill! Kill the Boer, the farmer!” Malema chanted before a cheering crowd.

As Trump recited white murder statistics, Musk — the most famous South African in the world — directed a steely gaze at Ramaphosa, who squirmed in his seat.

Musk has torched the Ramaphosa administration for its anti-white discrimination, including its refusal to allow him to operate his Starlink satellite internet system in South Africa.

Related:
Watch: Musk Drops Dad Joke at Saudi Meeting That Flies Under Most People's Radar - Can You Catch It?

Musk has repeatedly decried the mass murder of white Afrikaners and the media’s deafening silence surrounding the butchery.

In January, Ramaphosa signed South Africa’s Expropriation Act, which allows the government to confiscate white Afrikaners’ land without compensation.

Is genocide occurring in South Africa?

The law is a land grab by the black-majority government to retroactively punish white people for apartheid, an institution that ended 35 years ago.

This is similar to how black Americans repeatedly demand “slavery reparations” for an institution that ended 160 years ago.

Conservatives warned decades ago that Nelson Mandela was a communist who couldn’t be trusted.

The world lionized him. Now, 31 years later we can see the leftist revolution he sparked is alive and well.

Since 2023, Musk blasted the media for its hypocritical conspiracy of silence.

“The legacy media never mentions white genocide in South Africa, because it doesn’t fit their narrative that whites can be victims,” the SpaceX owner said.

“Even Starlink is not allowed to operate there, because I’m not black.”

Last week, Trump also excoriated the media for their biased, racist news coverage.

The president said a white genocide is occurring in South Africa, and the establishment media is ignoring it.

He said if black people were being killed en masse by whites, the race-hustling media would be covering it nonstop.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about,” Trump told reporters on May 12. “[W]hite farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.”

“If it were the other way around, they’d talk about it. That would be the only story they talk about,” he added.

Whether you like Musk or not, he deserves kudos for shining a spotlight on the horrific white genocide metastasizing in South Africa.

For the anti-white media, this is a controversial topic they’d prefer to bury.

However, it is because of the audacious defiance of great Americans, such as Musk and Trump, that this grave injustice will hopefully be addressed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




New Poll: Americans Give Trump Huge Marks for 'Upholding the Constitution,' Biden Never Got Numbers Like This
Video of Musk Burning a Hole Through South African President with His Eyes Goes Viral - New Level of Elon Intensity
Watch: Noem Got Dem Senator to Accept Trump Suspending Habeas Corpus for 2 Years, And Dem Didn't Even Know It
DOJ Finally Gets in Gear, Charges Rep. McIver with Assault and More After Dem Attacked ICE Officers
In July Frank Biden Implied Joe Was Dying, Media Instantly Called Him Alcoholic
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation