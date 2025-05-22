Billionaire Elon Musk stared down South African President Cyril Ramaphosa when President Donald Trump confronted him about the white genocide ravaging his crime-infested nation.

The stunning turn of events unfolded Wednesday during a media briefing in the Oval Office.

Ramaphosa denied there was a genocide targeting white farmers in South Africa, even after Trump showed him news coverage of whites murdered in his nation.

“We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries. We have news stories,” Trump told the South African leader.

President @realDonaldTrump shows the President of South Africa articles of white farmers being killed “Death, death, death” pic.twitter.com/TFDitglXaO — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 21, 2025

In 2023, South African politician Julius Malema openly called for the murder of white Afrikaners and the confiscation of their land.

“Shoot to kill! Kill the Boer, the farmer!” Malema chanted before a cheering crowd.

President @realDonaldTrump brought a TV into the Oval Office to show the President of South Africa a video of his own government calling for the killing of white farmers pic.twitter.com/1N978sGNm5 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 21, 2025

As a white South African, I have a question to my fellow black South Africans and our President Ramaphosa. Which land exactly do you intend to take without zero compensation?

All white owned land?

Some white owned land?

No white owned land?

State land? Majority black people on… pic.twitter.com/KuDVhHAkR1 — Boer (@twatterbaas) April 28, 2025

As Trump recited white murder statistics, Musk — the most famous South African in the world — directed a steely gaze at Ramaphosa, who squirmed in his seat.

Musk has torched the Ramaphosa administration for its anti-white discrimination, including its refusal to allow him to operate his Starlink satellite internet system in South Africa.

This is how @elonmusk is looking at the President of South Africa. What is he thinking? pic.twitter.com/dzKMaosNN5 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) May 21, 2025

Musk has repeatedly decried the mass murder of white Afrikaners and the media’s deafening silence surrounding the butchery.

In January, Ramaphosa signed South Africa’s Expropriation Act, which allows the government to confiscate white Afrikaners’ land without compensation.

The law is a land grab by the black-majority government to retroactively punish white people for apartheid, an institution that ended 35 years ago.

This is similar to how black Americans repeatedly demand “slavery reparations” for an institution that ended 160 years ago.

Conservatives warned decades ago that Nelson Mandela was a communist who couldn’t be trusted.

The world lionized him. Now, 31 years later we can see the leftist revolution he sparked is alive and well.

Since 2023, Musk blasted the media for its hypocritical conspiracy of silence.

“The legacy media never mentions white genocide in South Africa, because it doesn’t fit their narrative that whites can be victims,” the SpaceX owner said.

“Even Starlink is not allowed to operate there, because I’m not black.”

“Why do you like racist laws?” “I was born in South Africa but can’t get a license to operate Starlink because I’m not black” Wow – Elon Musk just completely flipped this interview. pic.twitter.com/52F04cVtjs — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 20, 2025

Last week, Trump also excoriated the media for their biased, racist news coverage.

The president said a white genocide is occurring in South Africa, and the establishment media is ignoring it.

He said if black people were being killed en masse by whites, the race-hustling media would be covering it nonstop.

“It’s a genocide that’s taking place that you people don’t want to write about,” Trump told reporters on May 12. “[W]hite farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.”

“If it were the other way around, they’d talk about it. That would be the only story they talk about,” he added.

Whether you like Musk or not, he deserves kudos for shining a spotlight on the horrific white genocide metastasizing in South Africa.

For the anti-white media, this is a controversial topic they’d prefer to bury.

However, it is because of the audacious defiance of great Americans, such as Musk and Trump, that this grave injustice will hopefully be addressed.

