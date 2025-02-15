Share
Video Mystery: What in the World Did Trump Hand This Guard When He Got Off Marine One?

 By Ole Braatelien  February 15, 2025 at 11:42am
Speculation orbited around the object President Donald Trump handed a U.S. Marine recently.

A video clip shared Friday on the social media platform X showed Trump exiting Marine One before saluting and greeting a military contact on the ground.

Trump then said something to a Marine standing to his right, handed him something, acknowledged another Marine to his left, then walked on.

It is unclear what the president gave the Marine, but some users on social media suggested it might have been a tip.

Is Trump more respectful of service members and staff than Biden or Obama were?

Other users hinted at a more likely possibility, however.

President Trump also looked like he gave that Marine a challenge coin,” X user Brick Suit wrote.

One user noted something else of significance in the video.

“Trump and Biden exiting Marine One. Spot the difference,” X user Western Lensman wrote.

Trump has had a busy week.

The White House published a list of his accomplishments since Sunday, beginning with his being the first president in history to attend the Superbowl.

Trump also arranged the release of two Americans who were wrongfully detained in Russia and Belarus, making them the 10th and 11th hostages released since he took office.

“He’s made bringing hostages home a top priority and people respect that,” said U.S. Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler, according to Fox News.

Conversation