Video Mystery: What in the World Did Trump Hand This Guard When He Got Off Marine One?

Speculation orbited around the object President Donald Trump handed a U.S. Marine recently.

A video clip shared Friday on the social media platform X showed Trump exiting Marine One before saluting and greeting a military contact on the ground.

Trump then said something to a Marine standing to his right, handed him something, acknowledged another Marine to his left, then walked on.

Trump just stopped to thank the Marines before boarding Air Force One Yes, we have a leader againpic.twitter.com/dcTT0LldT9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 14, 2025

It is unclear what the president gave the Marine, but some users on social media suggested it might have been a tip.

Did Trump just tip him? I think he did lol — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) February 14, 2025

I think he tipped him! — Banjew George (@phil31856416117) February 14, 2025

Is Trump more respectful of service members and staff than Biden or Obama were? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1819 Votes) No: 0% (9 Votes)

Other users hinted at a more likely possibility, however.

“President Trump also looked like he gave that Marine a challenge coin,” X user Brick Suit wrote.

President Trump also looked like he gave that Marine a challenge coin. pic.twitter.com/fiAZuRbWtW — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 14, 2025

Passed a presidential coin in that handshake. Solid. — Born on the Crest of a Wave (@Willow_of_the_D) February 14, 2025

– A challenge coin is a small medal or token, often collected for various achievements or milestones in the military, like completing a tour.

– Receiving a challenge coin from the Commander-in-Chief is considered a significant honor in military tradition.

– Challenge coins have… — Jeff Davis, MD (@jeffdavismd) February 15, 2025

One user noted something else of significance in the video.

“Trump and Biden exiting Marine One. Spot the difference,” X user Western Lensman wrote.

Trump and Biden exiting Marine One. Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/LzsZkRnJRv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 14, 2025

Trump has had a busy week.

The White House published a list of his accomplishments since Sunday, beginning with his being the first president in history to attend the Superbowl.

President Trump is making history!🇺🇸 🏈POTUS attends Super Bowl

🇺🇸Gulf of America

🚫No more paper straws

🤝11 hostages freed in 4 weeks

⚙️Steel/aluminum tariffs

💪Make America Healthy Again Commission

⛽National Energy Dominance Council@PressSec explains in this MAGA Minute! pic.twitter.com/f7iItzs35n — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2025

Trump also arranged the release of two Americans who were wrongfully detained in Russia and Belarus, making them the 10th and 11th hostages released since he took office.

“He’s made bringing hostages home a top priority and people respect that,” said U.S. Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.