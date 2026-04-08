Video: 'In the Name of Allah' - Man with Knife Arrested in Ohio for Threatening to Kill Father, Then Chasing His Unsuspecting Daughter

The “religion of peace” continues to struggle to live up to its title.

The latest comes from Warren County, Ohio, where WXIX reported Wednesday that a 23-year-old man was arrested after security camera footage showed him outside a Franklin Township home, threatening a man with a knife.

Anthony Tyrone Jessie Long said he would kill the father and husband standing in his own driveway “in the name of Allah.”

The man’s wife called the police as Long tried chasing their daughter, who got in her car and drove away.

Clearcreek police were dispatched after a driver alerted them to a man, allegedly Long, who was following them and trying to ram their vehicle after he left Franklin Township.

Long was charged with aggravated menacing and aggravated trespassing, and was taken to Warren County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Security camera footage of the initial altercation was posted to social media platform X.

🚨BREAKING: Man arrested after going to a random Ohio home, praying in the driveway, then threatening to kill the family “in the name of Allah” and chasing their daughter Anthony Tyrone Jessie Long, 23, was arrested after threatening a Franklin Township family with a knife He… pic.twitter.com/h7dwxJa2a9 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 8, 2026

As the man was walking, viewers can hear Long threaten him, saying, “I’ll kill you in the name of Allah.” He was reportedly holding a knife.

As the man backed up, he yelled at his daughter, identified as Kenzie, to drive away after having just come home.

Long sprinted toward her vehicle and she reversed into the street.

Is this really so shocking for anyone who understands Islam? Long is just following the Quran.

Quran 2:244 says, “And fight in the Way of Allah and know that Allah is All-Hearer, All-Knower.” It could not be clearer.

ReligionofPeace.com lists 110 Islamic attacks in the last 30 days that killed 572 people and injured 689 in 20 countries.

We don’t hear of Christians slaughtering in the name of Jesus Christ.

Let’s just entertain the idea for the sake of argument. Say a Christian professing faith in Jesus Christ did kill in his name.

The Gospel accounts note Christ’s commands with respect to how we treat our enemies. His message was one of love. Matthew 5:43-45 says, “You have heard that it was said, ‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven.”

A Christian that slaughters innocents in Christ’s name has beliefs that are antithetical to His teachings.

A Muslim that kills in the name of Allah follows the teachings of Muhammad and understands the Quran.

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