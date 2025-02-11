Share
Video: Nancy Mace Drops Jaws With Surprise Rape Claims on House Floor

 By Jack Davis  February 11, 2025 at 7:37am
In a precedent-shattering revelation, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina called four men, including her former fiancé, predators from the House floor Monday.

“I rise today ready to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it. Today I’m going scorched earth. So, let the bridges I burn this evening light our way forward,” she said in a video posted to X. “God placed this burden in my path—not to crush me, but to ignite something within me – a purpose, a calling. A responsibility.

“My purpose is to make sure these women will never be forgotten, and the men who hurt them will never be allowed to get away with it or hide again. God uses Imperfect people to carry out his perfect plans. I ask God to fill me up, to be his vessel. To use me for His purpose in this moment. I ask for His protection as I expose the devil’s hand today.”

Mace then gave her own personal testimony as a former victim.

“Abuse doesn’t care who you are, or where you come from, how strong you are, or what title you hold. I’m living proof – even as a member of Congress – I found myself face-to-face with the darkest corners of humanity,” Mace said.

“In November 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable—rape, nonconsensual photos and videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of innocent women and girls in my district. Today you will hear about the depraved men behind these gutless, evil acts.

“These men didn’t just harm their victims; they recorded their depravity as if it were a badge of honor. When I uncovered evidence of rape, illegal filming of women, illegal photographing of women, and sex trafficking, I didn’t just see victims—I saw a system which failed to protect them,” she said, naming Eric Bowman,  Patrick Bryant,  Brian Musgrave and John Osborne of South Carolina.

As noted by the Post and Courier, Bryant is Mace’s former fiance.

She also said their actions have earned them “a one-way ticket to hell. Nonstop. No connections. So I, and ALL of your victims, can watch you rot for an eternity. Today is justice.”

Mace alleged there were more than 10,000 images and videos of a sexual nature.

After she had her fiance’s phone unlocked, Mace said she saw “a video of another woman who was undressed, clearly on a hidden camera, unaware she was being filmed.”

“She was slender. She had long brown hair. I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice. I zoomed in on the video. The woman was me,” Mace said.

“I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it. I was horrified. I was humiliated. I was violated,” she said, adding that the camera was hidden on a property Bryant owned with Musgrave and that it contained multiple images and videos of women who were unknowingly photographed.

She later alleged that Bryant “physically assaulted” her.

The Republican also recounted a time in 2022 in the company of Bryant, Musgrave, and Bowman, she was served two drinks and blacked out, noting that women she saw raped had the same experience.

As noted by the Post and Courier, Bryant and all of the other men Mace named denied her allegations.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that on Dec. 14, 2023, it opened an investigation into allegations of assault, harassment, and voyeurism and that Capitol Police had contacted the department.

“The subject of the investigation is Patrick Bryant,” the agency said in a statement.

Mace alleged in the video she had been intimidated and threatened but came forward anyhow. She also alleged that South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was lax in prosecuting sexual assault victims. Wilson’s office told the Post and Courier the allegation was off-target.

House rules provide that floor speeches have protection against civil suits for slander,  according to The New York Times.

The Times noted that three female Republican members of Congress — Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, and Victoria Spartz of Indiana – sat behind Mace as she spoke.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation