Login
SECTIONS
Video
P Share Print

Video: Nancy Pelosi Prepares the House for Possible Vote on the Presidency

By The Western Journal
Published September 30, 2020 at 1:50pm
P Share Print

‘The Constitution says that a candidate must receive a majority of the state delegations to win. We must achieve that majority of delegations or keep the Republicans from doing so,’ Pelosi wrote. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/812c9

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×