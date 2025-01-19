Video: Who Needs Cops When This Brutal Civilian Is Around to Catch Alleged Jewel Thieves?

It’s every thief’s worst nightmare: a concerned citizen brave enough to step in.

And for one unlucky alleged jewelry thief in Caraguatatuba, Brazil, it’s a nightmare he’ll never forget.

Security camera footage showed the painful moment a man Hulk-smashed the unwary crook to the ground.

The violent incident occurred Jan. 11, according to CNN Brasil.

A man in Brazil saw someone stealing a woman’s bag, so he applied all the jujitsu arts he knew on the thief. In the end, the man decided to leave him, but only after the thief fainted and was later arrested by the police. pic.twitter.com/VrpfGS4Sf8 — THE GLOBAL NEWS. (@THE_GLOBE_N) January 15, 2025

An abbreviated version of the footage began with a man in a green shirt standing in the street.

He was crouching slightly, seemingly eager and ready to pounce.

The next moment, another man entered the frame in a full sprint toward the green-shirted citizen.

He was carrying a backpack, but he wouldn’t be for much longer.

The green-shirted fellow blocked the thief’s path, picked him up on his shoulder, and threw him to the concrete like a sack of potatoes.

He then tried taking the bag from the thief, who refused to let it go.

He quickly put the apparent larcenist into an arm bar, but he still wasn’t ready to release the bag.

#Fuga 💪 Um lutador de jiu-jitsu imobilizou um suspeito de assaltar uma joalheria, em Caraguatatuba, no litoral norte de São Paulo. O homem fugia com uma mochila quando foi surpreendido pelo atleta que o imobilizou com uma chave de braço.

➡️ Leia mais #TribunadoNorte pic.twitter.com/XmFvFJG3Ob — Tribuna do Norte (@tribunadonorte) January 15, 2025

Another bystander helped take the backpack away from the alleged thief before the man in the green shirt simply released him and went about his day.

The alleged thief laid on the ground in defeat and humiliation.

The Public Security Department dispatched municipal civil guards who witnessed locals restraining him, according to CNN Brasil.

Inside the backpack, the agents recovered R$140 in cash (Brazilian reals).

They also recovered about R$6,469 in jewelry, a machete, two smartphones, a woman’s T-shirt, and a pair of flip-flops.

Police registered the case as a jewelry store robbery.

