Video: Who Needs Cops When This Brutal Civilian Is Around to Catch Alleged Jewel Thieves?

 By Ole Braatelien  January 19, 2025 at 5:30am
It’s every thief’s worst nightmare: a concerned citizen brave enough to step in.

And for one unlucky alleged jewelry thief in Caraguatatuba, Brazil, it’s a nightmare he’ll never forget.

Security camera footage showed the painful moment a man Hulk-smashed the unwary crook to the ground.

The violent incident occurred Jan. 11, according to CNN Brasil.

An abbreviated version of the footage began with a man in a green shirt standing in the street.

He was crouching slightly, seemingly eager and ready to pounce.

The next moment, another man entered the frame in a full sprint toward the green-shirted citizen.

If you owned the jewelry store, would you have given a reward to the man in the green shirt?

He was carrying a backpack, but he wouldn’t be for much longer.

The green-shirted fellow blocked the thief’s path, picked him up on his shoulder, and threw him to the concrete like a sack of potatoes.

He then tried taking the bag from the thief, who refused to let it go.

He quickly put the apparent larcenist into an arm bar, but he still wasn’t ready to release the bag.

Another bystander helped take the backpack away from the alleged thief before the man in the green shirt simply released him and went about his day.

The alleged thief laid on the ground in defeat and humiliation.

The Public Security Department dispatched municipal civil guards who witnessed locals restraining him, according to CNN Brasil.

Inside the backpack, the agents recovered R$140 in cash (Brazilian reals).

They also recovered about R$6,469 in jewelry, a machete, two smartphones, a woman’s T-shirt, and a pair of flip-flops.

Police registered the case as a jewelry store robbery.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




