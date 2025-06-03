Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday. (Tom Brenner - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Video: New Official Trump Portrait Revealed - Would You Want to Go up Against the Guy in that Picture?

 By Samantha Chang  June 3, 2025 at 4:56am
Share

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then President Donald Trump’s new portrait sends the unmistakable message that he’s back with a vengeance.

On Tuesday, the White House unveiled an updated official portrait that captures Trump‘s steely determination and uniquely American can-do tenacity.

“He won a second time despite several assassination attempts and the unprecedented weaponization of law fare against him,” the White House said.

“Time after time, President Trump has defied the odds because he fundamentally believes in the exceptionalism of the American spirit and wants to see our great country succeed.”

In the new photo, an unsmiling Trump gazes directly ahead while wearing a blue suit jacket, a bold red tie, and an American flag pin.

In addition to exuding a sense of purpose and an unshakeable determination, the two-time president looks surprisingly robust and youthful despite his age.

Do you like Trump’s new image?

The new portrait is a stark contrast to Trump’s 2017 portrait, when he smiled cheerfully while wearing a playful polka dot tie.

Whereas Trump looked naively trusting in his first-term portrait, he looks commanding and battle-hardened in the new photo.

The president’s new portrait won praise on social media, with many X users saying he looks like “he means business.”

Related:
Chinese Communist Party's Disturbing Nickname for Harvard Proves Trump Was Right to Take Action

After weathering Joe Biden‘s disastrous presidency — which was marred by his failing mental and physical health — it’s encouraging to see Trump restoring America’s standing on the world stage.

The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a recession, and our borders are still under siege by illegal aliens, but with Trump at the helm, the nation is on track to overcome its current struggles.

Even Trump’s detractors have to admit, he’s exponentially better than Biden — and head-and-shoulders above the nightmare that could have been.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Video: New Official Trump Portrait Revealed - Would You Want to Go up Against the Guy in that Picture?
Watch: Nadler Aide Cuffed and Crying After Trying to Stop DHS from Searching Office for 'Rioters'
Stephen Miller's Simple Solution After Illegal Immigrant Killed Woman While Driving 90 MPH: 'The Entire Family Will Be Deported'
Elon Gets Outpouring of Support After Posting Sad Message, Worrying Some of His Biggest Supporters
Watch: Homan Openly Taunts AOC, Says 'I'm Waiting on the Consequences' You Threatened Me With
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation