Video: New Official Trump Portrait Revealed - Would You Want to Go up Against the Guy in that Picture?

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then President Donald Trump’s new portrait sends the unmistakable message that he’s back with a vengeance.

On Tuesday, the White House unveiled an updated official portrait that captures Trump‘s steely determination and uniquely American can-do tenacity.

“He won a second time despite several assassination attempts and the unprecedented weaponization of law fare against him,” the White House said.

“Time after time, President Trump has defied the odds because he fundamentally believes in the exceptionalism of the American spirit and wants to see our great country succeed.”

NEW OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT JUST DROPPED 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mmDIGRRJNi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 2, 2025

In the new photo, an unsmiling Trump gazes directly ahead while wearing a blue suit jacket, a bold red tie, and an American flag pin.

In addition to exuding a sense of purpose and an unshakeable determination, the two-time president looks surprisingly robust and youthful despite his age.

Do you like Trump’s new image? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (84 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The new portrait is a stark contrast to Trump’s 2017 portrait, when he smiled cheerfully while wearing a playful polka dot tie.

Whereas Trump looked naively trusting in his first-term portrait, he looks commanding and battle-hardened in the new photo.

Trump New Portrait vs 1st Term Portrait pic.twitter.com/Z0ch65ETwI — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 2, 2025

The president’s new portrait won praise on social media, with many X users saying he looks like “he means business.”

Trumps new Presidential portrait looks like he means business. pic.twitter.com/HZzWkVHKmH — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) June 2, 2025

😄 He does mean business. He has a country to save and he has nothing to lose. They’ve already thrown everything at him and he’s still 🇺🇸 Standing Strong. 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 Red Blooded Mom 🇺🇸 (@redbloodedmom) June 2, 2025

No more Mr Nice guy! — stephen c. hamilton (@stephenchamilto) June 2, 2025

After weathering Joe Biden‘s disastrous presidency — which was marred by his failing mental and physical health — it’s encouraging to see Trump restoring America’s standing on the world stage.

The U.S. economy is teetering on the brink of a recession, and our borders are still under siege by illegal aliens, but with Trump at the helm, the nation is on track to overcome its current struggles.

Even Trump’s detractors have to admit, he’s exponentially better than Biden — and head-and-shoulders above the nightmare that could have been.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.