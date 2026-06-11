Video: New York Fans Jeer, Throw Trash at Spurs' Wembanyama Outside Team Hotel After Historic NBA Finals Collapse

The New York Knicks had just made NBA history with a comeback that put them one win away from an NBA championship when the teams fans acted like losers.

A rowdy crowd of the same ilk who turned a Game 3 watch party into a riot tossed objects at San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama after New York defeated San Antonio 107-106 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foor-5 Wembanyama made an easy target as he trudged off the team bus and toward the Ritz-Carlton.

At least one object was thrown at him and hit a street sign, according to the New York Post.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that might be objectionable to some viewers.

Someone threw something at Wemby as the Spurs arrived at their hotel pic.twitter.com/sBnEP8ShJI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

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At one point, the center ducked.

Security guards moved in to ensure he made the rest of the way safely.

The incident added to the ugly behavior of New York City fans, who after a Spurs victory in Game 3 on Monday, swarmed a San Antonio fan on a Manhattan street, beat him and took his jersey, according to ABC. Police are still seeking suspects.

But if the streets of Manhattan were full of mayhem, within Madison Square Garden there was the sense that a sports miracle had taken place: A team down by almost 30 points had found a way to come back and win and put itself on the cusp of a championship.

“This will live in those special places not just in Knicks lore, not just in NBA lore, but in sports lore. This is one of the great comebacks — 29 points, most in NBA Finals history — in sports history. One of the greatest moments you’ll ever see,” sports reporter Jared Schwartz wrote in the New York Post.

“The Knicks were on the brink of a total collapse. Now, they’re on the brink of an incredible championship,” he wrote.

OG ANUNOBY WITH THE PUTBACK. KNICKS COMPLETE THE 29-PT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN. LARGEST COMEBACK IN NBA FINALS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZtWVWY6JsR — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

After Knicks star Jalen Brunson clanged his buzzer-beater off the rim, OG Anunoby tapped in a rebound to give New York a one-point lead with 1.2 seconds left.

“That has to be the most iconic shot in the history of New York basketball,” coach Mike Brown said, Schwartz reported.

“Right hand from God,” said Knicks center/power forward Karl-Anthony Towns. “Right hand of God.”

“I was about to cry,” said Knicks point guard Jose Alvarado.

Game 5 takes place Saturday in San Antonio.

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