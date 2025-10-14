Video: New Zealand Parliament Suspended After Lawmaker Leads Historically Demonic Ritual from Floor

A historically demonic ritual broke out in New Zealand’s parliament, leading to its suspension by Speaker Gerry Brownlee.

Several members of New Zealand’s parliament are Māori and are adherents to its polytheistic dogma, which sees them practicing a haka — a ritual in which spirits, nature, and ancestors were called upon along with the invocation of the mana, or spiritual power of the group.

It is used by the Māori at times of adversity to call upon the spiritual realm for help and involves lots of exaggerated hand gestures, shouting, and eye movement.

Despite making these MPs look like incompetent children, this is a serious matter, as these Māori appeared to be calling up demons to aid them.

Whatever forces come into their presence during the haka, they are not good. They are not your loved ones from a past life; they are entities that make common cause with the evil one.

Footage of that moment was posted to social media platform X Thursday, as chanting and hand gestures could be heard and seen while the speaker tried to be one of the few adults in the room.

NEW: New Zealand parliament suspended after an unplanned haka broke out following newly elected PM Te Pati Maori’s Oriini Kaipara’s speech. Kaipara: ✋😵‍💫 Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee: “No, not that. The guarantee was that would not be taking place… Unreal.” Kaipara:… pic.twitter.com/36YMOJUhyH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

He decided to suspend the House as the ceremony persisted.

In June, the BBC reported, three Māori MPs were suspended for a haka during a 2024 session.

This paganistic behavior cannot exist alongside Western civilization.

Multiculturalism continues to prove itself a failure.

When different belief systems exist largely unchanged in a fixed space that are in opposition to one another in the name of “tolerance” or “diversity,” it only creates disorder.

This is not an issue of race.

Nations across the planet embrace multiracialism. This is a matter of values.

Māori Christians can get along fine with their colleagues, but these pagans can’t seem to bring themselves into the realm of civil dialogue worthy of a body of representatives.

New Zealand is not alone. We cannot forget how much of a failure Great Britain’s experiment in importing the Muslim world has turned out.

The British let a wolf into the hen’s nest because they wanted to prove how morally superior and tolerant they are. Now they have roving bands of rape gangs and a backward police system that won’t pursue Muslims, but will gladly arrest their own for making jokes or voicing disapproval.

Culture is everything to a functioning society; multiculturalism creates a malfunctioning one.

