Video: As Newsom Lets Illegals Burn LA, Remember He Sent Armed Enforcers After Christians Who Didn't Mask 2 Year Olds

When will California Gov. Gavin Newsom not call in the police to arrest people and restore order?

You’ve probably seen dozens of sights like this one from the streets of Los Angeles over the past few days, but that doesn’t make the riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of illegal immigrants any more defensible.

These are our 2026 campaign ads. 🔥 > This video plays > Cut to a Democrat in your area calling this a peaceful protest > Cut to guys in masks with Mexican flags burning cars & throwing rocks at cops > End with Dems demanding citizenship for illegalspic.twitter.com/xrok0GhN0T — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 9, 2025

The same goes for Newsom’s relative inaction. When President Donald Trump called in the National Guard and then later the Marines “to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations,” Newsom responded by … suing Trump.

U.S. Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country — defending democracy. They are not political pawns. The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend. It’s a blatant abuse of power.… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2025

After saying the Marines were being used as “political pawns,” Newsom called it “a blatant abuse of power.”

“We will sue to stop this,” he said on X. “The Courts and Congress must act. Checks and balances are crumbling. This is a red line — and they’re crossing it. WAKE UP!”

If Newsom were forced to arrest either Christians or illegals, who would he choose? Christians Illegals

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Christians: 92% (2036 Votes) Illegals: 8% (169 Votes)

Actually, you ought to have woken up when Gov. Gavin Newsom was willing to call in the police and make arrests to restore order, at least in his eyes: when a Christian preschool wasn’t masking 2 and 3 year olds during COVID.

From KFMB-TV, Jan. 7, 2022:

Upset parents rallied outside Foothills Christian Church Preschool Friday morning after the Department of Social Services shut the preschool down for violating the state’s mask mandate.

Church officials, including preschool director Tiffany McHugh, State Senator Brian Jones, and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells spoke about the school’s closure …

McHugh says visits from Social Services started in September 2021 after a parent complaint.

“From that point on we were working with licensing almost on a weekly basis over the next two months and we were trying to improve,” said McHugh. “Unfortunately, it’s really hard. We are going up against a lot of parents that don’t want their children to be masked.”

McHugh said in November 2021 the preschool was cleared of the violation but a couple weeks later the state came back for a routine visit to find kids once again, not wearing masks.

“We were going to continue working on it but three days later they came in and shut us down,” said McHugh.







Note the date. This wasn’t June 2020 or something. This was practically two years into the pandemic — and they were having the state come in and shut them down because they didn’t slap masks on toddlers!

As Amy Reichert, who co-founded Restore San Diego — a non-profit that looked to get businesses and schools back open after Newsom and other California bureaucrats shuttered them — pointed out, “As Los Angeles burns, here’s your reminder that the State of California @GavinNewsom sent armed law enforcement on December 10, 2021 to shut down a Christian preschool & strip its license forever with 100 kids because they wouldn’t force 2-year-olds to wear masks.”

As Los Angeles burns, here’s your reminder that the State of California @GavinNewsom sent armed law enforcement on December 10, 2021 to shut down a Christian preschool & strip its license forever with 100 kids because they wouldn’t force 2-year-olds to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/F11PvpzIYI — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) June 9, 2025

And that’s the thing: This is who Gavin Newsom is. He has no problem bringing the hammer of the state down to impose order, just when he wants to against whom he wants to. This Christian preschool was hardly alone in seeing armed enforcers shutter it, either; Newsom was busy basically shutting everything down and putting the full force of the government behind those who didn’t obey, most notably the prominent Southern California pastor, John MacArthur. (The courts eventually sided with MacArthur.)

But riots? Whatever. Illegals and keffiyeh-clad radicals are his peeps. That’s at least part of the constituency he’s hoping to court for his too-obvious-already run at the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

You didn’t want your 2 year old to wear a mask to go to a private preschool? Sorry, moms and dads — that’s when Gavin’s gotta get tough. Rules are rules. Not that he followed these rules himself, mind you — nor did his friends — but they’re rich Democrats. They don’t count.

You Angelenos, you and your property are disposable. And you Christian parents — well, don’t even get me started! Why, you want your child to properly develop social and life skills? Pfft! Call Gavin back when you own a winery and don a keffiyeh, then you can talk business.

California can’t even afford this unctuous hypocrite. God help us if he’s foisted upon the rest of America.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.