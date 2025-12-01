Video: NFL Fans Concerned After NBC Analyst Rodney Harrison Suffers 'Scary' On-Air Incident

Skipped beats in the pre-game patter before Sunday night’s NFL game left many fans wondering about the condition of NBC football commentator Rodney Harrison.

As noted in a post on X, Harrison stumbled, fumbled, and mumbled when asked how he expected the Denver Broncos offense to attack the Washington Commanders defense.

“Yeah, I look at…” he began before trailing off into uncomfortable silence.

“I forgot the question,” he said next.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: NBC analyst Rodney Harrison has gone viral with many fans concerned for his health after this awkward segment. Praying this was just an audio error and Rodney is okay. Just a terrifying and brutal watch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D2EZ0uOzRm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2025

“The best way to attack them,” he said, repeating the question given to him again by a co-host while appearing to buy time to frame an answer.

“They just don’t have … it’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball,” he said.

Harrison’s hands moved in what appeared to be frustration as his commentary dried up.

As he swayed from side to side, he finally gave up trying to come up with an answer.

“That’s it. I’m sorry, guys,” he said.

In response, social media exploded with concern, with one fan writing, “thoughts and prayers for Rodney.”

🚨🚨PRAYERS🚨🚨 This video of #NFL legend & NBC analyst Rodney Harrison has gone viral on social media, and fans are concerned. 😳😳😳 Thoughts and prayers are with Rodney — this was very scary to watch.

pic.twitter.com/nsDjLeBQzt — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 1, 2025

@SNFonNBC needs to check on Rodney Harrison! He doesn’t seem to be feeling well! It looks like he was close to passing out! pic.twitter.com/L00bZKlJc2 — Br0nc0z (@BBroNNcoSS) December 1, 2025

Eventually, word emerged that Harrison had not taken ill.

There was some concern about NBC’s Rodney Harrison not appearing well during ‘Football Night in America’, the SNF pregame show. We are told he is fine and will appear postgame on Peacock. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2025

A report from the Independent suggested there was a technical malfunction giving Harrison feedback in his earpiece.

As noted by the Mirror, Harrison played 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots.

After his 2009 retirement, he became a commentator for NBC.

