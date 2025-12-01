Share
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: NBC Sports analyst and former NFL safety Rodney Harrison stands on the field during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Video: NFL Fans Concerned After NBC Analyst Rodney Harrison Suffers 'Scary' On-Air Incident

 By Jack Davis  December 1, 2025 at 7:54am
Skipped beats in the pre-game patter before Sunday night’s NFL game left many fans wondering about the condition of NBC football commentator Rodney Harrison.

As noted in a post on X, Harrison stumbled, fumbled, and mumbled when asked how he expected the Denver Broncos offense to attack the Washington Commanders defense.

“Yeah, I look at…” he began before trailing off into uncomfortable silence.

“I forgot the question,” he said next.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: NBC analyst Rodney Harrison has gone viral with many fans concerned for his health after this awkward segment.

Praying this was just an audio error and Rodney is okay.

Just a terrifying and brutal watch 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D2EZ0uOzRm

— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2025

“The best way to attack them,” he said, repeating the question given to him again by a co-host while appearing to buy time to frame an answer.

“They just don’t have … it’s a lot of stuff going on, I’m sorry. They don’t have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball,” he said.

Harrison’s hands moved in what appeared to be frustration as his commentary dried up.

As he swayed from side to side, he finally gave up trying to come up with an answer.

“That’s it. I’m sorry, guys,” he said.

In response, social media exploded with concern, with one fan writing, “thoughts and prayers for Rodney.”

Eventually, word emerged that Harrison had not taken ill.

A report from the Independent suggested there was a technical malfunction giving Harrison feedback in his earpiece.

As noted by the Mirror, Harrison played 15 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and New England Patriots.

After his 2009 retirement, he became a commentator for NBC.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation