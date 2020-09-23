Login
SECTIONS
Video
P Share Print

Video: No, Confirming a Justice Before the Election Doesn't Break Any Merrick Garland Precedent

By The Western Journal
Published September 23, 2020 at 11:20am
P Share Print

This situation isn’t exactly rare. Over half of all presidents have faced a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year or in the lame-duck period between the election and the inauguration. STORY: http://w-j.co/s/65bc7

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×