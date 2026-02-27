Video: Noem Reveals DHS Staffers Installed Spyware on Her Phone Until Elon Caught Them

The deep state did not vanish into thin air with the return of President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, comments by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem published this week indicate that the rot is still hiding, undermining the president’s agenda.

On a video clip posted to social media platform X by journalist Nick Sortor on Thursday, Noem revealed one completely compromising and brazen action by her own staffers.

Speaking to Valuetainment owner Patrick Bet-David on the “PBD Podcast,” Noem disclosed that DHS staffers had installed spyware on her personal devices.

She didn’t go into detail about the incident, but said it was something she discovered only with the help of now-former Department of Government Efficiency Chairman Elon Musk. Musk left the government in May 2025, so that would put the timeframe in the first four months of Trump’s second term.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Secretary Noem just revealed @ElonMusk helped find that a few DHS staffers installed SPYWARE on her phone and computer, as well as on the devices of of other political hires These people need to be JAILED! There HAVE to be consequences, or they’ll keep doing it!… pic.twitter.com/tjhnZyPnEP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

“Elon and his team were extremely helpful to me,” Noem said. “They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me.”

Apparently stunned, the host interrupted with, “stop it.”

Noem told him this was done “to record our meetings.”

“They had done that to several of the politicals and so we ended up bringing in people.

“If you didn’t have those technology experts here in the department, looking at all of our laptops and our phones and recognizing that kind of software, it would still be happening today.”

Noem’s comments remind us there are two reasons to reduce the government workforce.

First, as Musk and DOGE tried to do — facing immense resistance — the workforce should shrink to save taxpayer money.

What seemed like a fairly benign effort resulted in vandalism and acts of terrorism against Tesla owners and Tesla locations, a strange, misguided attempt to hurt Musk as the electric-car company’s CEO.

The other reason to make cuts is to get rid of these operatives.

The deep state is not simply some boogeyman that’s used to conveniently explain away political appointees’ shortcomings. As Noem noted, it’s a very clear and present danger to the American system of government.

“The deep state … What I tell people most of the time is, I always believed, when people talked about the deep state before, that it existed,” she said. “I never would have dreamed that it’s as bad as it is.

“I’m still, every day, trying to dig out people who don’t love America, that not just work at this department, but also work throughout the federal government.”

These are bad actors, unelected and looking to hamstring democratically elected officials.

One would imagine, for as much as leftists complain about “our democracy” being put at risk by a democratically elected president — Trump — that they would be up in arms knowing a group of people that never received a single vote are trying to stop him.

That would be the principled approach. But remember who we’re talking about.

