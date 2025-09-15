Video: Office Depot Rains Fire After Employee Attack on Charlie Kirk Vigil-Goer Goes Viral

Office Depot has fired a worker in Michigan after a viral video showed staff refusing to print posters for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk.

Fox Business reported how the incident unfolded at Store 3382 in Portage, Michigan.

The video — which quickly racked up millions of views on the social media platform X — showed three employees confronted by a polite customer over a poster order.

The posters were for a vigil honoring Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative leader who was murdered while speaking during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last week.

A woman who identified herself as a manager told the customer, “Yeah, so, we don’t print propaganda.”

She doubled down when challenged on her woke rhetoric, saying, “It’s propaganda. I’m sorry. We don’t print that here.”

When asked what made the posters propaganda, she replied, “Because he’s a political figure and I don’t have to.”

The now-former Office Depot manager obviously didn’t get the memo: These disgusting displays of partisanship have crossed a line.

We’re talking about the murder of a beloved father, husband, and patriot.

The reaction to Kirk’s assassination on the left shows how much these people hated him, but also highlights much they detest those who support the values he preached.

The video was first posted by Michigan Forward Network, a conservative advocacy group.

A team member ordered and paid for a poster to be printed at @officedepot so he could bring it to a vigil for Charlie Kirk tonight in Michigan. When he arrived to pick it up four hours later, the employees said they refused to print it, calling the poster “propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/WCitioCzZF — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) September 12, 2025

The group explained that one of its members had placed the order to honor Kirk who was gunned down on Wednesday by a shooter, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Kirk’s death has been mocked by many on the left, who continue to treat conservatives as enemies rather than fellow Americans.

The callous behavior on display at Office Depot shows how corporate culture has been infected with hate. After the footage spread, many commentators called on the retailer to take action.

Late Friday, Office Depot issued a statement announcing an “immediate internal review.”

The company said the employee responsible “is no longer with the organization.”

“The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot,” the statement read.

To our customers pic.twitter.com/XYlcFPpInN — Office Depot (@officedepot) September 13, 2025

The company added, “We sincerely apologize to the customer affected and to our community for this regrettable situation.”

Office Depot promised more training for all staff to ensure “respect, integrity, and customer service are upheld at every location.”

The company ended up reaching out to the customer to fulfill the order, but Office Depot deserves no applause for this.

Its corporate obsession with DEI has fostered a culture where hostility towards conservatives is allowed to flourish.

The company’s response in Michigan was necessary, but conservatives should never forget the level of animosity this incident uncovered.

Kirk gave his life speaking the truth to young Americans across the country.

The least a company like Office Deport can do is honor the basic human rights of those who mourn him.

The employees who insulted Kirk in death — and discriminated against his supporters in Michigan — were seemingly unaware that his murder has brought an end to our tolerance for the cancer that is wokeness.

It’s vital that Office Depot’s corporate leaders were made to feel the weight of the moment.

Kirk, and those who adored him, tried to engage the far left in political conversation. Their reaction was to support a maniac who killed the messenger. Then they laughed about Kirk’s death and shamelessly celebrated on social media.

Every business that refuses us service, harbors those who glorify assassins, and fundamentally thumbs their nose at us can expect to meet a torrent of rage in response.

From office supply managers to university professors, homicidal leftists are being exposed nationwide.

People are free to say what they want. Yet they are no longer shielded from the consequences when their words reveal such contempt and cruelty. For too long, those of us hoping to see some semblance of unity have sat back in polite silence, while the loudest voices poisoned our culture with demonic worldviews.

Those who choose hatred as a virtue are finding themselves isolated and unemployed now.

The left can call us hypocrites on cancel culture, just as soon as it wipes the blood of its hands. Until then, these people deserve no quarter.

