Video: Officer Takes Down ICE Protester Using Creative Weapon - the Body of Another ICE Protester

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer had to get creative as he dealt a mob of entitled, whiney, screeching leftists.

On Tuesday, footage was posted to social media platform X from the Broadview Detention Center in Illinois where a mob took to harassing officers.

The left — in a catastrophically poor understanding of history — sees themselves as the good guys while they obstruct ICE from detaining and deporting traffickers, rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. To these people, ICE is the modern-day Gestapo, and they are the noble freedom fighters.

In reality, they are ignorant children and ne’er-do-wells who do not lead productive lives and find fulfillment through activism for a vacuous cause. One woman learned the hard way in that footage what happens when you shout profanities at an officer of the law.

In the footage, she appears to point and shout at officers only for one standing nearby to apprehend one of her fellow disruptors, tossing him toward her, a move that dealt with her unruly behavior quickly.

Law enforcement agent recently at the Broadview ICE detention facility in Illinois grabs an anti-ICE protester who tries to obstruct ICE and throws them into a screaming woman. Another protester behind can be seen being dragged across the street.

The officer probably did not know in the moment he would be tossing one into the other, but his move worked out perfectly.

If any of these disruptors are surprised or concerned about their safety, here’s an idea: do not obstruct law enforcement from doing their jobs.

Bad people promote law breaking and engage in behavior that understandably puts them in harm’s way.

If you do not want to be included among them, stay away from scenes like this.

It’s good to see ICE acting aggressively. Rioters, thugs, and terrorists have long besieged and attacked ICE facilities.

The Prairieland Detention Center outside of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas was attacked on Independence Day. USA Today reported that 10 arrests were made as attackers donned body armor and carried AR-15 rifles.

One police officer was left with a gunshot wound to his neck as the group was charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and using a firearm in committing a violent crime.

USA Today also relayed statistics from the White House, reporting a 700 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents.

This has to stop.

This woman should feel fortunate that all she endured was a rough tumble to the concrete.

Never forget who these people are defending. A quick scroll through the official ICE account on X will show you — it’s the worst the world has to offer.

ICE New Orleans recently deported this convicted CHILD MOLESTER and Guatemalan criminal alien. Erbeth Ismael Gomez Delgado’s criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault and fondling a child. pic.twitter.com/dMxVpGvTxt — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 24, 2025

ICE Newark arrested Nery Garcia Linares, a 32-year-old sexual predator from Guatemala, on Sept. 18. He’s been convicted of ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD THROUGH SEXUAL CONDUCT in Trenton, NJ, and was sentenced to three years in prison. pic.twitter.com/SjFZnm3cnq — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 24, 2025

ICE Miami recently arrested Anderson Leonardo Leon-Rivero, who was convicted of MURDER in Chile. His criminal history also includes convictions for ARSON, BATTERY and resisting an officer. He’s been unlawfully present in the U.S. with a 2024 final order of removal. pic.twitter.com/pudlcT70XQ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 24, 2025

These are child molesters, predators, and murderers.

Where are these passionate protestors and troublemakers when innocent women and children are raped, trafficked, or murdered?

Their selective outrage deserves a world of ridicule.

