Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Enforcement and Removal Operations agents clash with demonstrators during a protest outside an ICE processing center in Broadview, Illinois, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Video: Officer Takes Down ICE Protester Using Creative Weapon - the Body of Another ICE Protester

 By Samuel Short  September 24, 2025 at 5:56am
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer had to get creative as he dealt a mob of entitled, whiney, screeching leftists.

On Tuesday, footage was posted to social media platform X from the Broadview Detention Center in Illinois where a mob took to harassing officers.

The left — in a catastrophically poor understanding of history — sees themselves as the good guys while they obstruct ICE from detaining and deporting traffickers, rapists, pedophiles, and murderers. To these people, ICE is the modern-day Gestapo, and they are the noble freedom fighters.

In reality, they are ignorant children and ne’er-do-wells who do not lead productive lives and find fulfillment through activism for a vacuous cause. One woman learned the hard way in that footage what happens when you shout profanities at an officer of the law.

In the footage, she appears to point and shout at officers only for one standing nearby to apprehend one of her fellow disruptors, tossing him toward her, a move that dealt with her unruly behavior quickly.

The officer probably did not know in the moment he would be tossing one into the other, but his move worked out perfectly.

If any of these disruptors are surprised or concerned about their safety, here’s an idea: do not obstruct law enforcement from doing their jobs.

Who do you blame for this: the law enforcement officer or the cursing young woman?

Bad people promote law breaking and engage in behavior that understandably puts them in harm’s way.

If you do not want to be included among them, stay away from scenes like this.

It’s good to see ICE acting aggressively. Rioters, thugs, and terrorists have long besieged and attacked ICE facilities.

The Prairieland Detention Center outside of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas was attacked on Independence Day. USA Today reported that 10 arrests were made as attackers donned body armor and carried AR-15 rifles.

One police officer was left with a gunshot wound to his neck as the group was charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and using a firearm in committing a violent crime.

Related:
Infant Dead After Being Strangled by Illegal, Whom Biden Allowed to Stay: Authorities

USA Today also relayed statistics from the White House, reporting a 700 percent increase in assaults on ICE agents.

This has to stop.

This woman should feel fortunate that all she endured was a rough tumble to the concrete.

Never forget who these people are defending. A quick scroll through the official ICE account on X will show you — it’s the worst the world has to offer.

These are child molesters, predators, and murderers.

Where are these passionate protestors and troublemakers when innocent women and children are raped, trafficked, or murdered?

Their selective outrage deserves a world of ridicule.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation