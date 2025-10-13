Video of Palestinians Before Hostage Release Raises Ugly Question for Libs: Just Why Don't Those Children Look Hungry?

It’s going to be the “famine” that time forgot.

As images of Israelis celebrating the return of hostages flood the global media, images of the opposite side are raising questions about one of the great propaganda points of the Israel-Hamas war.

And they’re not helping the liberal side.

Western audiences have been inundated with claims that not Israeli military actions were not just endangering civilians directly by attacking Hamas terrorists who shelter among women and children, but that Israel was also engaged in “genocide” by causing a “famine” that was killing Palestinians more slowly.

With a tenous peace taking hold now, the world is about to find out how true that really was.

Check out a clip from the Gazan city of Khan Younis in preparation for the release of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas:

Footage from Khan Younis shows movement in Gaza as preparations begins for the release of Israeli hostages. Israel says 20 survivors will be freed together, followed by the transfer of 28 others. pic.twitter.com/rTTZpahzJP — One America News (@OANN) October 13, 2025

The kids getting moved out of the way in the first few seconds look like kids getting shooed off at any public gathering pretty much anywhere in the world. But they certainly don’t look like they’ve been suffering from the “famine” that leftist propaganda organs have been claiming in Gaza as a weapon against the Israeli military.

Can Hamas' reporting on so-called atrocities be trusted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (24 Votes) No: 99% (2446 Votes)

It was a campaign driven by fraudulently presented images — as an August investigation by the website The Free Press showed.

A New York Post editorial at the time noted that the scam was propagated by “prestige” news outlets like CNN, The New York Times and the U.K.’s The Guardian. All have notorious leftist slants, of course, though The New York Times piece that omitted the genetic problems of a young boy named Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq might have been the most notorious.

“This is a pattern of shocking malpractice across multiple ‘high-quality’ institutions,” the Post declared.

It wasn’t just the establishment media, of course. The anti-Semites at the United Nations did their part, by helpfully changing the definition of “famine” to give critics of Israel ammunition.

But with a peace in place — however fragile — under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the need for the hoax has disappeared for the moment. And social media users noticed just how hard it is to find evidence of “famine” these days.

Gaza right now. All well fed and with fresh haircuts. There was never a genocide or a famine at any point in the past 2 years. pic.twitter.com/Kpt653AGmT — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ︎ (@NiohBerg) October 9, 2025

The “Gaza famine” narrative collapses with every new video of well-fed Gazans celebrating the ceasefire.

No wonder public trust in legacy media and human rights orgs is in free fall. https://t.co/PP95DKLMgs pic.twitter.com/iNQtxGrOKF — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) October 12, 2025

Oh, the horror. More photos from Gaza’s ceasefire celebrations, forever capturing the famine and suffering we were told about. pic.twitter.com/0w3Kdtp65G — GAZAWOOD – the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) October 11, 2025

Of course two years of war and constant relocations of civilian populations are going to cause a good deal of discomfort. But a “famine” is an entirely different story, and a “famine” is what the leftist media claimed was taking place in Gaza thanks to Israel’s war of survival.

Funny how, in an age of universal access to cameras, liberals were unable to produce any genuine images of famine among Palestinians. (In fact, if anyone was starving Palestinians, it was the Hamas terrorists.)

During the fighting, that could be papered over by citing restrictions on Western news agencies getting on the ground in Gaza. (Relying on Hamas for reports about alleged Israeli atrocities doesn’t seem very bright or very honest, but that’s where the Western media is at the moment.)

Now that the guns are silent — for however long that lasts — there’s going to be plenty of opportunity for Western news agencies to find actual.

Smart money would bet that there isn’t going to be a whole lot of hard looking for starvation victims who aren’t there.

Sometimes absence of evidence really is evidence of absence. And the “famine” story has served its purpose.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.