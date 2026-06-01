Video: Panicking Anti-ICE 'Medic' Is Almost in Tears Begging Rioters to Leave as NJ State Police Roll in the Big Guns

Christians detest inhumane treatment even of criminals. After all, God created and loves them too.

But we also abhor deceit, and in recent years we have gotten pretty good at detecting it.

For instance, in a clip posted Sunday evening to the social media platform X, a woman claiming to be a “medic” begged protesters outside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, to leave the area before New Jersey state police began enforcing Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s mandatory 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“We need to get out,” the woman said. “You understand. We made our point.”

Moments later, the almost hysterical-sounding woman insisted that the authorities were “not f***ing around,” and that “this is not a f***ing game.”

According to WABC-TV in New York, Baraka imposed the curfew on Saturday night. By midnight, Newark Police and Essex County Sheriff’s deputies had cleared the area of protesters.

On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police.

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“It has grown unsafe, and that’s completely unacceptable,” Sherrill said at a news conference. “We need to take this opportunity to lower the temperature.”

Protests began a week ago after detainees inside the ICE facility went on a hunger strike, complaining of inhumane treatment. The approximately 300 detainees communicate with the outside world via tablets.

Meanwhile, the protesters have gotten their fair share of dramatic viral videos.

“They’re giving us time to leave. Get out,” the same “medic” said later in the clip. “Medics, I’m taking my medics out of here. If you’re gonna stay, you’re at your own risk. Get out. Listen, they’re very violent. OK. You’re not gonna have any medics. I have to get my people out of here.”

WARNING: the following video contains profanity

NOW: Medic on the verge of tears “We need to get out, do you understand? We made our point… Please don’t risk your life” as she announced that she is pulling all medics out and that people are going to get seriously hurt near Delaney Hall. Curfew is 15 minutes away. pic.twitter.com/ragtPYyb3J — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 1, 2026

X users, of course, smelled a rat. They characterized the woman’s dramatic performance as pure theater, using words like “cosplay” and “propaganda.”

Antifa medic cosplay is a whole other thing. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) June 1, 2026

“please don’t risk your life” This is scripted theater. It’s propaganda. — 💣MindofMunitions (@MindofMunitions) June 1, 2026

The play acting in this is just hysterical. That’s not a medic. Those people are not revolutionaries. — Erica Sandberg 舊金山的神奇女俠 (@EricaJSandberg) June 1, 2026

Then, at 8:45 p.m., cell phones in the area received an emergency alert announcing the upcoming curfew.

After the alert went out, the anti-ICE protesters began clearing out their disgusting encampment.

On the other hand, it did appear from the following video that some protesters planned to stay past the curfew.

🚨 JUST NOW: Emergency alert tones are BLASTING through phones out here in Newark, demanding folks leave the area IMMEDIATELY, as curfew is just minutes away Leftists are now RUSHING to clear their encampment, so they don’t lose thousands more in equipment ITS ABOUT TO GO DOWN pic.twitter.com/msyCcx2i3L — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2026

So how do Christian conservatives know that the anti-ICE protesters have resorted to theater? How can we rest assured that the inhumane treatment of which they complain is almost certainly a grotesque exaggeration?

Well, let’s consider the evidence.

First, these leftist protesters have a track record.

During the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, for instance, they promoted a fake racism narrative. They even burned their cities over lies about the death of George Floyd. In fact, some leftists allegedly paid hate groups to stir trouble.

At the same time, those leftist miscreants cheered lockdowns and proudly donned the cloth masks of the COVID cult.

In other words, freedom and human rights mean nothing to them. They have long since exposed themselves as authoritarians who fuel chaos in hopes of ushering in a Marxist revolution.

Second, the “medic” video conveyed the message the leftist protesters wanted. But that message does not square with reality.

For instance, the “medic” made sure to characterize ICE as “very violent.”

In February, however, after anti-ICE protesters obstructed, baited, and besieged federal immigration enforcement officers for weeks in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump effectively backed down. Had the president wanted ICE to adopt “very violent” tactics against protesters, he would not have called for a “softer touch.”

If anything, therefore, ICE agents have shown remarkable restraint in the face of relentless provocations.

In short, no Christian wants violence or inhumane treatment. But we also know when we’re being deceived.

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