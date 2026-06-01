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Police officers guard the Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on May 30, 2026.
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Police officers guard the Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on May 30, 2026. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Video: Panicking Anti-ICE 'Medic' Is Almost in Tears Begging Rioters to Leave as NJ State Police Roll in the Big Guns

 By Michael Schwarz  June 1, 2026 at 10:02am
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Christians detest inhumane treatment even of criminals. After all, God created and loves them too.

But we also abhor deceit, and in recent years we have gotten pretty good at detecting it.

For instance, in a clip posted Sunday evening to the social media platform X, a woman claiming to be a “medic” begged protesters outside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, to leave the area before New Jersey state police began enforcing Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s mandatory 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“We need to get out,” the woman said. “You understand. We made our point.”

Moments later, the almost hysterical-sounding woman insisted that the authorities were “not f***ing around,” and that “this is not a f***ing game.”

According to WABC-TV in New York, Baraka imposed the curfew on Saturday night. By midnight, Newark Police and Essex County Sheriff’s deputies had cleared the area of protesters.

On Sunday, Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police.

As soon as the curfew hits, should police arrest every single person outside in the curfew zone?

“It has grown unsafe, and that’s completely unacceptable,” Sherrill said at a news conference. “We need to take this opportunity to lower the temperature.”

Protests began a week ago after detainees inside the ICE facility went on a hunger strike, complaining of inhumane treatment. The approximately 300 detainees communicate with the outside world via tablets.

Meanwhile, the protesters have gotten their fair share of dramatic viral videos.

“They’re giving us time to leave. Get out,” the same “medic” said later in the clip. “Medics, I’m taking my medics out of here. If you’re gonna stay, you’re at your own risk. Get out. Listen, they’re very violent. OK. You’re not gonna have any medics. I have to get my people out of here.”

WARNING: the following video contains profanity

Related:
GRAPHIC: Next Time Somebody Complains ICE Is Wearing Masks, Shut Them up with This Footage - 'Your Whole ****ing Family Is Dead ... I Have Your Face!'

X users, of course, smelled a rat. They characterized the woman’s dramatic performance as pure theater, using words like “cosplay” and “propaganda.”

Then, at 8:45 p.m., cell phones in the area received an emergency alert announcing the upcoming curfew.

After the alert went out, the anti-ICE protesters began clearing out their disgusting encampment.

On the other hand, it did appear from the following video that some protesters planned to stay past the curfew.

So how do Christian conservatives know that the anti-ICE protesters have resorted to theater? How can we rest assured that the inhumane treatment of which they complain is almost certainly a grotesque exaggeration?

Well, let’s consider the evidence.

First, these leftist protesters have a track record.

During the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, for instance, they promoted a fake racism narrative. They even burned their cities over lies about the death of George Floyd. In fact, some leftists allegedly paid hate groups to stir trouble.

At the same time, those leftist miscreants cheered lockdowns and proudly donned the cloth masks of the COVID cult.

In other words, freedom and human rights mean nothing to them. They have long since exposed themselves as authoritarians who fuel chaos in hopes of ushering in a Marxist revolution.

Second, the “medic” video conveyed the message the leftist protesters wanted. But that message does not square with reality.

For instance, the “medic” made sure to characterize ICE as “very violent.”

In February, however, after anti-ICE protesters obstructed, baited, and besieged federal immigration enforcement officers for weeks in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump effectively backed down. Had the president wanted ICE to adopt “very violent” tactics against protesters, he would not have called for a “softer touch.”

If anything, therefore, ICE agents have shown remarkable restraint in the face of relentless provocations.

In short, no Christian wants violence or inhumane treatment. But we also know when we’re being deceived.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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