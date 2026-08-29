Share
News
Sports

Video: Parent Trips Youth Football Player Who Was Headed for a Touchdown

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2026 at 1:28pm
Share

An adult who tripped an opposing player during a Wisconsin youth football game has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Video showed the moment when a Racine Youth Eagles player was heading for a touchdown against the visiting Milwaukee Colts when a man ran onto the field and tripped the player short of the end zone. That man fell down as well.

“During the game, a parent from the visiting team became upset over a play, walked onto the field, and tripped a 9-year-old player,” Mount Pleasant police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“A spectator captured the incident on video, while another parent followed the suspect’s vehicle as he left the grounds. Officers located the vehicle shortly after and conducted a traffic stop,” the statement said.

“The suspect, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, admitted to the act and was issued a citation for disorderly conduct,” the police statement added.

Have you ever seen a youth sporting event get out of hand?

The Colts were awarded a touchdown and the game was called after the play.

Terrence Ryan Bradshaw was pulled over less than half a mile away from Case High School, where the game was played.

Bradshaw said “there was just some bigger kids (on the other team) than my kid.”

“I got scared, really,” he said. “My son broke his arm twice already, so when I saw him flip like that it just — I was trying to stop the game, really.”

“I mean it’s kids. Kids!” police officer Nicole Knierim told Bradshaw, according to bodycam video.

Related:
3-Time Pro-Bowl Running Back Josh Jacobs Is Facing Criminal Charges

Bradshaw does not have to appear in court if he pays his $313 fine, police said.

Not everyone was pleased at the charge.

“To me it’s assault, especially assault against a child,” witness Claire Bernal said, according to WISN-TV.

“It’s not, you know, someone of your own stature like you assaulted a child. I think this person should be held legally responsible,” she said.

“It’s just completely abhorrent behavior from someone,” Bernal said, according to WISN-TV.

“Watching something like that, you know, hoping obviously that our youth is OK and wondering what just went on through this person’s mind,” she continued.

“There was a parent on the other side of the field that just kind of he looked like he ran full force and just stuck his leg out.”

A league representative said the parent has been banned from future games.

Eagles coach Channing Schultz was not present but said he “was filled with anger” over the incident.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief.”

Schultz believes there was nothing accidental about the incident.

“The kids come first. Safety comes first,” Schultz said. “The way he kicked my little guy, his leg could have broke. Shin could have broke.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Warns Communities Opposing Data Centers Will 'End Up Being Backwards and Poor'
15 Missing After Deadly Grand Canyon Flash Flood
9/11 Cancer Rates Have Ballooned Over 4,000 Percent - Survivors Now Account for More Cases Than First Responders
Breaking: US Forces Decimate Iranian Launchers, Stop IRGC's Attempted Retaking of Hormuz
Hegseth Responds to Rumored 2028 Presidential Run
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation