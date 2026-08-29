An adult who tripped an opposing player during a Wisconsin youth football game has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Video showed the moment when a Racine Youth Eagles player was heading for a touchdown against the visiting Milwaukee Colts when a man ran onto the field and tripped the player short of the end zone. That man fell down as well.

“During the game, a parent from the visiting team became upset over a play, walked onto the field, and tripped a 9-year-old player,” Mount Pleasant police said in a statement, according to NBC News.

“A spectator captured the incident on video, while another parent followed the suspect’s vehicle as he left the grounds. Officers located the vehicle shortly after and conducted a traffic stop,” the statement said.

“The suspect, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, admitted to the act and was issued a citation for disorderly conduct,” the police statement added.

Man intentionally trips a youth football player as he was running into the end zone during a game in Racine, Wisconsin. Game footage shows the 9-year-old rushing for a touchdown when the adult stuck out his leg. The team was fined, and the parent was banned. pic.twitter.com/KiEENQJefM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2026

Have you ever seen a youth sporting event get out of hand? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (225 Votes) No: 59% (323 Votes)

The Colts were awarded a touchdown and the game was called after the play.

Terrence Ryan Bradshaw was pulled over less than half a mile away from Case High School, where the game was played.

Bradshaw said “there was just some bigger kids (on the other team) than my kid.”

“I got scared, really,” he said. “My son broke his arm twice already, so when I saw him flip like that it just — I was trying to stop the game, really.”

“I mean it’s kids. Kids!” police officer Nicole Knierim told Bradshaw, according to bodycam video.

Bradshaw does not have to appear in court if he pays his $313 fine, police said.

Not everyone was pleased at the charge.

“To me it’s assault, especially assault against a child,” witness Claire Bernal said, according to WISN-TV.

“It’s not, you know, someone of your own stature like you assaulted a child. I think this person should be held legally responsible,” she said.

“It’s just completely abhorrent behavior from someone,” Bernal said, according to WISN-TV.

“Watching something like that, you know, hoping obviously that our youth is OK and wondering what just went on through this person’s mind,” she continued.

“There was a parent on the other side of the field that just kind of he looked like he ran full force and just stuck his leg out.”

A league representative said the parent has been banned from future games.

Eagles coach Channing Schultz was not present but said he “was filled with anger” over the incident.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief.”

Schultz believes there was nothing accidental about the incident.

“The kids come first. Safety comes first,” Schultz said. “The way he kicked my little guy, his leg could have broke. Shin could have broke.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.