Video: The Pathetic Way Canadian Soccer Team Players Took Turns Ruining July 4 for American Fans

Since we cannot read men’s hearts, consider this a fun way to troll our friends from the north.

Indeed, President Donald Trump’s vigorous, months-long defense of American interests has turned gentle disdain for Canada into a healthy pastime.

With that in mind, go ahead and jeer the nincompoops from Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps, who, after suffering an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the last-place Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday, ran a series of lame wind sprints along the sidelines rather than clear the field in time for a July 4th fireworks display.

A clip posted to the social media platform X showed four Whitecaps players running sprints long after the game ended.

Meanwhile, the nearly 20,000 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, grew restless and booed. [see bottom of page on “3-0 loss” link above]

“Get off the field!” one female-sounding voice yelled after one set of sprints.

“Out of here! Get out of here!” a man yelled moments later.

20 minutes worth of sprints after the announcer said that they won’t start the firework show till the field is cleared off. They kept acting like they were about to go back to the locker room and then they would just start sprinting again💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/reoPdWR7pS — Sam (@rentfreebb) July 5, 2025

The video above probably does not do justice to the fans’ annoyance. After all, the person behind the camera began filming those wind sprints for a reason.

Likewise, the fans booed lustily after the first set of sprints caught on camera, which suggests that the spectacle had gone on for a while. Indeed, the X user who posted the video indicated that the sprints continued for 20 minutes.

Thus, the fans had good reasons to express their irritation.

Did those particular Whitecaps players run those sprints out of spite simply to delay the fireworks? Perhaps, but the evidence makes it seem unlikely.

For instance, one of the four players who ran those sprints, #15 Bjorn Utvik, hails from Norway.

Likewise, another one of those four players, #42 Nelson Pierre, was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Moreover, in that same game Pierre happened to make his MLS debut. That hardly sounds like the kind of player who would regard his position in the league as sufficiently secure that he could pull a post-game stunt simply to annoy fans.

Congratulations to Nelson Pierre on making his MLS debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps tonight in their 3–0 loss to LA Galaxy. Pierre logged 11 minutes, most of them while the team was down to 10 men.#VWFC | #TogetherWeDare | #doop

📹: MLS | APPLE

📷: Vancouver Whitecaps pic.twitter.com/73uGtBIIoa — José Roberto Nuñez (@JoserNunez91) July 5, 2025

In short, whatever Utvik and Pierre might think about America, they have no obvious reason to carry water for Canada.

Nonetheless, one should feel free to mock the Canadians on general principles.

For one thing, by losing to the worst team in the Western Conference, the Whitecaps squandered an opportunity to move into first place. Thus, to save face, the entire Vancouver squad should have boarded the team bus the moment the game ended.

Despite the loss on Saturday San Diego FC sits 1st in the Western Conference thanks to Vancouver Whitecaps somehow not being able to beat the Galaxy. https://t.co/hhl1dvGiQj — Alex Westry (@alex_westry) July 7, 2025

More importantly, Trump’s comments about Canada have produced some wonderful and hilarious moments in recent months.

Earlier this year, for instance, in response to one of the president’s half-joking suggestions that America should admit Canada as the 51st state, former MSNBC propagandist Joy Reid made perhaps the dumbest remark in human history when she insisted that the U.S. military could not conquer Canada because of what happened in the War of 1812.

Trump’s tariff policies have also called forth much bluster from Canadians who nonetheless bent to knee to the president after seeing that he meant business.

In sum, whatever those Whitecaps players meant to accomplish with their lame wind sprints, we may thank them for reminding us that at least some of the renewed energy, confidence, and patriotism Americans feel under Trump has rightly come at Canada’s expense.

