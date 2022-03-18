Video: Pelosi Stumbles Through Bizarre Performance of Bono Poem About Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a terrible threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin when she revealed during her weekly news conference that she’d be reading a poem about his invasion of Ukraine penned by rock star Bono of U2 later in the day.

Let it be stated that she most certainly came through on the threat at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the Capitol, which she hosted to honor St. Patrick’s Day.

Take that, Kremlin.

On Thursday morning, as the New York Democrat discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress a day earlier, she teased the coming reading to members of the news media.

“What you saw yesterday was history,” Pelosi opined in a widely viewed clip shared to Twitter.

“Later, at the lunch,” she inserted, shrugging and smiling as she suggested “maybe you might want to watch, I’m going to be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine which you might find interesting.”

PELOSI: "I will be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine which you might find interesting."

And read a poem by Bono is exactly what she did at the event, after gushing that the Irish musician and prominent activist and philanthropist “has been a very Irish part of our lives.”

Happy St. Patrick’s Day and #StandWithUkraine, everybody.

The House speaker’s move was widely derided, with even Rolling Stone declaring in a headline, “Pelosi Sees Putin’s War Crimes and Raises Him a Bono Poem.”

The outlet printed the composition in full, but I must make abundantly clear that I am not responsible for any injuries sustained from cringing should you opt to read it in its entirety:

Oh St. Patrick, he drove out the snakes

With his prayers, but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family

Ireland’s sorrow and pain

Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy

Yes, it’s real, and the speaker of the House read it aloud — well, as best as she could.

Don’t believe me? Check it out:







Words, at this moment, fail me — but didn’t fail many Twitter users who weighed in on the cringe, which was felt unanimously:

I need a Guinness to wash down the cringe https://t.co/TiJVwwc7ts — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 17, 2022

I wholeheartedly support Ukraine. This, however, is not the right gesture at all. Very cringeworthy. Make it stop! https://t.co/3kAMZAgaIw — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 17, 2022

Is this a prank? Did someone pretend to be Bono and sent her this? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 17, 2022

Now, Bono is himself Irish, and I can’t speak for all Irish nationals, but as a Christian from a long line of Irish-Americans, I feel my faith, my heritage and my intelligence were being insulted by a connection drawn between the patron saint of that Emerald Isle — a former slave turned Christian missionary who risked his life to convert pagans — and the Eastern European president of a former Soviet nation who is petitioning Western allies for more aid to fend off a Russian invasion.

The legend about St. Patrick allegorizes the spiritual victory of good over evil and how the Gospel spread across Ireland, yet as much as one may feel that Ukraine has a right to defend itself against Russia, Zelenskyy is asking the United States and other NATO allies to provide the kind of support that could lock our nations in exactly the kind of foreign conflict Americans of all political persuasions generally agree our nation needs to stop getting involved with — or worse.

Rather than comparing that to spreading the good news of eternal salvation across a pagan land, you’d think Bono and his set would consider such American interventionism rather dissimilar from the work of a 5th century English missionary.

Apparently not.

Yet the whole of the political and entertainment establishment have fallen over themselves to fawn over Ukraine, updating the virtue-signaling in their social media profiles accordingly, wearing the pins and the flags, even desecrating our own flag for Ukraine — all while the dumpster fire that is our nation’s own state of affairs blazes in the background.

It’s never been clearer that the left loves to prop up its narratives with emotion rather than substance, wokification of our military rather than preparedness, a poem from a rock star rather than the appearance of strong leadership.

This is what you get when you’re more interested in intersectionality, gender theory and “social and emotional learning” than common-sense policy that might hurt some feelings but keeps our country safe, secure and ready for the realistic inevitabilities of life in the 21st century.

You don’t have to approve of a single thing that Putin is doing to be able to understand why he waited until the Democrats had propped up a weak, elderly man all the way to the White House, fashioning him as the most progressive candidate in history along the way, to make his move in Ukraine.

It’s amazing that anyone still thinks Putin wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 presidential race. Was not the outcome of 2020 exponentially more beneficial to the Kremlin’s expansionist agenda?

From where I’m standing, it sure looks like it.

