Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett of the Virginia Islands spoke last week at the House Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing on Censorship and Free Speech.

While Plaskett was giving her speech, her aide, who was sitting behind her, could be seen lip-syncing what appeared to be the speech Plaskett was giving.

Plaskett’s speech was focused on the House committee’s interview with Laura Dehmlow, a section chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force.

Plaskett cited a question that was asked to Dehmlow on July 17 concerning the laptop of Hunter Biden.

“I wanted to introduce into the record page 55 from the committee’s interview with FBI employee Laura Dehmlow, who you just spoke about, which took place on July 17, 2023,” she began.

“In that line, [Dehmlow] says the question was asked, ‘Ok, if someone were to leave here today, were to leave this interview and were to suggest or imply that when you said the laptop was real, that it meant that the FBI had affirmatively determined in October 2020 that the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden, that the contents belonged to Hunter Biden, and that the contents had not been manipulated in some way, would they be representing what you said?

“‘Correct’ answer by Ms. Dehmlow. ‘They would be representing what I said because I don’t have much knowledge of that.'”

This is where it gets interesting.

Upon using the word “representing,” referring to Dehmlow’s answer, one could see Plaskett’s lip-syncing aide become slightly alarmed.

The aide then stood up and proceeded toward Plaskett, whispering into the delegate’s ear, “misrepresenting.”

After fact-checking Plaskett, the aide sighed, looked around and “picked” at her hair during the remainder of the delegate’s speech.

On Twitter, conservative journalist “TexasLindsay” reacted to the strange incident.

“Plaskett’s aide apparently memorized her entire speech and lip synced as she read it–but the look in her eyes is what concerns me the most,” the journalist wrote.

Plaskett’s aide apparently memorized her entire speech and lip synced as she read it—but the look in her eyes is what concerns me the most 😳 pic.twitter.com/oe03tejfmv — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 24, 2023

Another Twitter user reacted to the incident.

“This is one of the weirdest creepiest things I’ve ever seen,” Rick Hinshaw wrote.

This is one of the weirdest creepiest things I’ve ever seen. — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) July 24, 2023

To say the aide’s behavior was strange is a fair assessment. That being said, there have been a number of bizarre occurrences in Capitol Hill recently.

