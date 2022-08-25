Video: Peter Doocy Gets Biden Education Secretary to Admit What We All Know About Mass Student Loan Cancellation

Fox News’ Peter Doocy spoke with Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona following President Joe Biden’s announcement of a $300 billion student loan debt “forgiveness.”

During the interview, Cardona — after being asked repeatedly by Doocy — finally revealed what many Americans already knew: The student loan handout offers absolutely no benefit to the vast majority of tax-paying Americans who either already paid off their student loans or never borrowed any to begin with.







Cardona boasted at length: “Look, this is a good day for America, a good day for those who are thinking about higher education in the future, because not only does it provide student loan forgiveness, it also fixes a system that’s broken,” though he failed to explain how the move by the Biden administration fixes the system he referred to.

He continued, “To those who are saying it’s not fair, look: The aim of this is really to address the effects of the pandemic. It’s my responsibility to make sure that people are not coming out of the pandemic worse off than they were at the beginning.”

But this presents a paradox: The act of making sure “that people are not coming out of the pandemic worse off” in terms of student loans will ensure that Americans whose tax dollars must pay for the 45 million borrowers’ debts will be worse off instead. What about the rest of us?

Moments later, after Doocy’s insistent questioning, Cardona finally laid it out straight:

Doocy: “Just the final one on this. The people that already paid their student loans …”

Cardona: “Right …”

Doocy: “They don’t get anything out of this deal.”

Cardona: “That’s right.”

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made a similar admission in 2020 as a presidential candidate during an event in Dallas, Texas. Her comments were captured on video and tweeted by The Daily Wire. In the jarringly similar interaction, a voter asks Warren about her policy on student loan relief: “I’ve saved all my money. [My daughter] doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?”

She quickly answered, “Of course not.”

2020:

“I’ve saved all my money. [My daughter] doesn’t have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?” Warren: “Of course not.” “So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed.”pic.twitter.com/Z19hR5Vsdg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2022

The unnamed voter follows up: “So you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed.” To which Warren had no answer.

Cardona’s answer should come as no surprise to the American people. “Student loan forgiveness” has never been about righting any wrong or “fixing a system;” it’s only ever been about buying votes and redistributing wealth to leftist voters. You merely have to be satisfied that you’ve fulfilled your patriotic duty by being productive enough to carry the weight of 45 million college students’ debts on your back.

As the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal warned on Tuesday, “it would benefit the affluent at the expense of those who don’t attend college; and it would benefit the spendthrift over the responsible who repaid their loans or decided to go to a school that costs less. It’s vote-buying at its most raw.”

This latest episode of the Democrats’ relief for “the people” isn’t about you; it never was. It’s about your money, and they’re happy to be generous with it.

