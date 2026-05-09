VIDEO: Police Rush to Contain Hundreds of Rabid Jew-Haters in Mad Dash Toward Synagogue - This Is Mamdani's NYC

If you didn’t get what Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s New York City is all about, you certainly found out this week.

Less than a month after Mamdani vetoed a measure which would have provided protection for targets of anti-Semitism in the nation’s biggest city, a group of “pro-Palestinian protesters” (translation: Jew-haters) were caught on camera trying to break down barricades to confront those in a synagogue during a real-estate event.

According to the New York Daily News, the New York Police Department “set up a perimeter that extended for blocks around the Park East Synagogue, where the land sale event was being hosted. Security was tightest on E. 67th and E. 68th Sts., where entrances to the Jewish house of worship are located, and which were closed to all unauthorized traffic between Third and Lexington Aves.”

The protesters (again, read that loosely) said that the Tuesday event was promoting the “illegal sale of stolen Palestinian land.”

“They’re selling stolen Palestinian land, and they’re using a synagogue to do it. That’s why we’re here,” Antonio Maiullo, a New Jersey musician who traveled to the protest, told the Daily News.

“We’re not attacking the synagogue or the Jews. We’re attacking the theft in Palestine.”

Really? Take a look at this footage, and see if this is a group of peaceful, philo-Semitic people simply concerned about Palestinian land allegedly being sold:

BREAKING: Barricades clashes continue between anti Israel protesters and the NYPD during the march from Park East Synagogue “Land Sale” event. pic.twitter.com/xJZ4ZPWwjh — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 6, 2026

“These people are harassing Jews,” said Tim Rosen, a counter-protester.

“They’re targeting Jews at a synagogue, it’s disgusting and vile and something I never thought I’d see in New York City. These people don’t want to free Palestine. They want to target Israel and kill Jews.”

And, indeed, six months earlier, the same group behind Tuesday’s affair — PAL-Awda — had engaged in a protest at the same synagogue which led to an apology from the NYPD commissioner.

While the Mamdani administration has kept the same commissioner, Jessica Tisch, they’ve struck a different tone when it comes to events at the Park East Synagogue.

“Mayor Mamdani is deeply opposed to the real estate expo this evening that includes the promotion of the sale of land in settlements in the Occupied West Bank,” a statement from a Mamdani spokesman said.

“These settlements are illegal under international law and deeply tied to the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.”

However, in virtually the same breath: “Our administration has also been clear that we are committed to ensuring safe entry and exit from any house of worship, and that such access never be in question while all protesters are able to exercise their First Amendment rights,” the spokesman added.

Right, which is why he vetoed the City Council’s bill that would have required a perimeter and a safety cordon around places of worship and education to protect Jewish residents from rabid Jew-haters like this.

It’s bad enough when those who were at the real-estate event “were admitted through a checkpoint on Third Ave., well away from the event’s main entrance in the middle of the block.”

This is, in effect, allowing people into an event as if they were checking in for a flight in the post-9/11 era. That shouldn’t be acceptable anywhere, and when it’s outside a synagogue in the post-Oct.7 era, it should send sirens of alarm: The mayor is encouraging the anti-Semitic rabblement to be as crude and violent as possible without explicitly letting them riot.

When it invariably turns to that, Mamdani cannot turn to the rest of us and say that he had no idea what was coming. He’s had plenty of previews, and not only did he not disapprove, he gave a nod of tacit approval.

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