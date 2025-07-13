Video: Posters Surface of Justice Thomas with Target on Face, Offer $1 Million for His Death - Trump, Vance, Others Targeted Too

Flyers were discovered last month in Seattle at Cal Anderson Park during a “No Kings” protest that seemed to call for the assassination of various conservative leaders in America, including President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Discovery Institute Fellow Jonathan Choe posted pictures of the flyers on the social media site X back in June. They show the faces of Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance with red crosshairs directly over their faces. The backdrop was akin to a “WANTED” poster.

Below Trump’s picture were the words “WANTED FOR PERVRSION OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” and on the side of the flyer was a reward offer of “$1,000,000.”

When Choe reportedly followed the QR code on the poster to a website link, which has since been taken down, other figures popped up as well. They included Justice Thomas, Elon Musk, and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Got around to scanning the bar code. Look who else is on this “kill list.”

Elon, Justice Clarence Thomas, and Mitch McConnell. @FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino needs to investigate. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mhC2DOBZax — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 15, 2025

On the website, each person had a different reason for being “wanted,” with each poster lining up like a deck of cards. Musk was the Ace of Spades, Trump the King, Vance the Queen, Thomas the Jack, and McConnell the 10.

All of the pictures were under the heading: “The Deck of Fascists – Wake up America.”

The bottom portion of each poster alleged different crimes for each figure. They included allowing the rise of “American fascism,” carrying out a “betrayal of the U.S. Constitution,” and the “corruption of democracy.”

Should the people who hung these posters get prison time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (105 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The X account Gunther Eagleman posted a video showing some of the flyers with a caption that read: “Democrat terrorists are now putting bounties on JD Vance. This has to stop! Why won’t democrats denounce this?”

Democrat terrorists are now putting bounties on JD Vance. This has to stop! Why won’t democrats denounce this? pic.twitter.com/ihtGjLOR0k — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 8, 2025

Despite the posters not saying anything like “dead or alive,” these images convey an obvious message that these figures deserve to be killed.

This type of escalation is being fueled by Democrats, the media, and far-left operatives.

Each time Trump won the White House, they acted like the sky was falling.

Their attitude likely contributed to the president getting shot in Pennsylvania while on the campaign trail in 2024.

These anti-Trump elements are pushing people over the edge. There are always those who will disagree with a sitting president or political party. But those who consider themselves to be on the left are now at risk of becoming radicalized.

With the current political climate continually turning violent, this type of rhetoric should be toned down, avoided, and most importantly, punished.

Just last week, an individual opened fire on Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas.

This is reaching a boiling point and cannot be allowed to spin out of control.

The only way these types of threats will stop is if people are investigated and prosecuted by the federal government before their words turn into actions.

The government must also show the public that it’s taking these issues seriously, especially since we still don’t have definitive answers about Trump’s would-be assassin, his associates, or what truly inspired him to carry out the shooting.

These actions must be condemned by both sides of the aisle, or else this type of “eye for an eye” propaganda will eventually leave the whole country blind.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.