Share
Commentary

Video: Pro-Life Demonstrators Erupt in Jubilation as Roe v. Wade Is Struck Down

 By Richard Moorhead  June 24, 2022 at 9:51am
Share

This has been a long time coming.

The Supreme Court did away with the Roe v. Wade precedent in a Friday ruling on the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

This puts an end to the federal “right” to abortion in the U.S. States will now be free to create their own laws and policies regulating abortion.

Pro-life advocates demonstrating outside of the Supreme Court celebrated on Friday morning as the ruling became known.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

Pro-abortion advocates had a much different reaction.

They bemoaned the ruling, claiming that the Supreme Court is illegitimate.

The ruling overturning Roe was decided with a strong 6-3 majority.

All of former President Donald Trump’s justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 213-page Dobbs decision.

America is bracing for the possibility of violent protests from the extreme left. Abortion groups had already declared their intention to wreak havoc before the ruling was even finalized.

Related:
'Demonic' Abortion Video Unearthed by Libs of TikTok Shows Why Left Wants to Dox, Ban Them

Pro-life advocates will continue celebrating in prayerful gratitude.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Incredible: Baby Woolly Mammoth Found Intact in Canadian Gold Field
Pro-Abortion Mob Defaces Memorials to Korea, World War II Veterans in Arizona Capitol Siege
'The Worst Day of My Existence': Fox News Analyst Announces His Brother Has Been Murdered in Chicago
Notebook Uncovered with Brian Laundrie's Remains Contains Shocking Confession to Gabby Petito's Murder
Video: Pro-Life Demonstrators Erupt in Jubilation as Roe v. Wade Is Struck Down
See more...

Conversation