Video: Pro-Life Demonstrators Erupt in Jubilation as Roe v. Wade Is Struck Down

This has been a long time coming.

The Supreme Court did away with the Roe v. Wade precedent in a Friday ruling on the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

This puts an end to the federal “right” to abortion in the U.S. States will now be free to create their own laws and policies regulating abortion.

Pro-life advocates demonstrating outside of the Supreme Court celebrated on Friday morning as the ruling became known.

HISTORIC: CHEERS ERUPT as the decision by the Supreme Court to OVERTURN Roe v Wade is announced in DC in front of the Supreme Court | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/mEaR39sgyc — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Pro-abortion advocates had a much different reaction.

They bemoaned the ruling, claiming that the Supreme Court is illegitimate.

With the release of the Dobbs case, some in the the pro-abortion crowd outside the Supreme Court began to cry. They started to chant “illegitimate!” pic.twitter.com/BGc7MbILi5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2022

The ruling overturning Roe was decided with a strong 6-3 majority.

All of former President Donald Trump’s justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 213-page Dobbs decision.

America is bracing for the possibility of violent protests from the extreme left. Abortion groups had already declared their intention to wreak havoc before the ruling was even finalized.

Pro-life advocates will continue celebrating in prayerful gratitude.

