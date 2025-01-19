Video: Pro-Trans Woman Furious When Man Confuses Her for Transgender 'Woman'

Trans women are real women, so the bromide goes. Another bromide: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

One clip making the rounds on social media puts the lie to both of those: No, hell hath no fury like a woman called a trans woman, which indicates there’s a bit of a difference between the two.

Who knew?

Now, it’s worth noting that it’s unclear where the video originates from. It’s been making the rounds on social media again thanks to an upload from the popular Community Notes & Violations account on X.

However, the video appeared as early as last summer on the @asherpress Instagram account.

In the video, an interviewer allegedly talked to a woman at New York City’s pride parade, asking her about “your transition, how it went.”

“So, I have a question for you: Why are you asking me those questions?” she shot back.

“We’re interviewing, like, trans women and stuff,” the man said, pretending to be confused.

“I’m not a trans woman!” she angrily declared. “I’m a — a –“

“Oh, no, we’re fully supportive,” the interviewer said. “Do you want to talk about transitioning or anything?”

“I never transitioned!” she declared. “Because I was born a woman.”

“Oh, of course you’re a woman, of course,” the interviewer said.

“Does it make a trans woman any less of a woman? No,” the woman said.

The interviewer pretended to agree: “You are 100 percent a woman,” he said.

“I’m not a trans woman!” she declared again.

“Is there another definition that people like to use, or… ?” the interviewer said.

“You thought I was a man?” the woman again shot back.

Asking hard hitting questions at NYC pride. pic.twitter.com/9dSI3li1Ew — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) January 14, 2025

The Asher Press video from last July shows some different footage, but is basically the same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASHER PRESS (@asherpress)

The point here is clear: Obviously she doesn’t have a reason to be angry if she thinks men who pose as women are just women, unless she believes that being born with female genitalia means she’s different from them.

And of course, she knows she is, which means something must be different. Gosh, what could it be?

Oh, yes: Men are men, women are women, and no amount of surgery can change that biological fact.

Pride parades are based around the idea that this is somehow mutable. We’ve gained control over everything, to the point where we can now play God and decide what gender we are.

Ask real women to put their personal pride where their mouth is, however, and they seem to know the difference. Funny how that works.

