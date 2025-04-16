Video: Protesters Target Wrong Congresswoman's Event, Get Tased as MTG Watches and Audience Applauds

Two protesters were tased, and three were arrested at a town hall hosted by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Chaos descended almost immediately after the event started Tuesday evening, as several protesters disrupted Greene’s town hall, according to CBS News.

“Within minutes of Greene entering the venue in Cobb County, Georgia, audience members began interrupting her and a handful of scattered disruptions continued through the night,” the outlet reported.

“About six people were removed from the event space by police officers, three of whom were arrested, the Acworth Police Department confirmed to CBS News.”

Videos posted on social media showed one unruly man ignoring police instructions to leave the venue peacefully. He was then tased after repeated resistance as the audience applauded.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

We’re off to an insanely tense start at the @RepMTG town hall in Cobb County. Three people have been removed and one of them was tased after scuffling with police. Greene reminded everyone it was a town hall and not a political rally. pic.twitter.com/k1fNxP7xim — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) April 15, 2025



Greene reacted hours later on X, saying protesters should voice their opposition at the voting booth instead of selfishly hijacking a public event.

“I’m not intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall tonight,” the congresswoman wrote. “I refused to tolerate their selfish attempts to disrupt an event that was for all of my constituents, not just the ones who could make the most noise.”

“This is the type of business that should be handled at the voting booth,” she underscored.

I’m not intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall tonight. I refused to tolerate their selfish attempts to disrupt an event that was for all of my constituents, not just the ones who could make the most noise. This is the type of business that should be… pic.twitter.com/q1hfuYtwu7 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 16, 2025

Predictably, some liberals whined about the incidents on X, insisting police used excessive force.

“Because nothing says ‘small government and free speech’ like electrocuting dissent in a public forum,” one X user fumed.

Another person reacted by saying forceful police intervention is sometimes necessary because Democrats “behave like rabid dogs when confronted with words that contradict their worldview.”

Unfortunately democrats behave like rabid dogs when confronted with words that contradict their worldview. I’m not sure how we fix this because Globalist Leaders want to escalate civil strife in America. — Zachdavis5555 🎸 🇺🇸 (@zachdavis55555) April 16, 2025

One leftist also howled, “This amount of force was completely unnecessary and unjustified.”

He was immediately shut down by another X commentor, who noted that police force is needed because Democrats “can’t understand” the concept of “law and order.”

law and order – a concept democrats can’t understand — Garybob (@garybobb) April 16, 2025

As a reminder, the collective silence from left-wing hypocrites was deafening during the terrifying period when Black Lives Matter and antifa rioters burned down buildings and looted stores.

While Americans have the right to protest, that does not mean it’s OK to disrupt and shut down public forums, vandalize property, or loot businesses en masse.

Minneapolis looked like a war zone in 2020 thanks to BLM riots, and this clown still thinks turning the city into a hub for illegal immigration is a good idea. Defying President Trump to protect criminals, classic Democrat move. This is Minneapolis 2020. pic.twitter.com/RvH8IA5IUy — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 23, 2025

Building engulfed in flames as riots erupt in Minneapolis following the death in police custody of George Floyd. https://t.co/5MVr8yQIO0 pic.twitter.com/I1zsXRecBX — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020

For years, the public was helplessly forced to tolerate left-wing violence and extremism.

That reign of terror is over, and if that means a couple of unruly agitators get tased for hijacking a town hall, then so be it.

